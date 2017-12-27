Perot Museum’s Fifth Anniversary

Dec. 11 was no ordinary Monday night at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. What has emerged as one of Dallas’ most popular and iconic attractions celebrated its fifth anniversary with a champagne reception and intimate dinner to thank the Museum’s top supporters and reflect on the impact this young Museum has had on millions of lives.

Five years ago on Dec. 1, 2012, the Perot Museum made its much-anticipated public debut. Fast forward to 2017, and the Museum has since welcomed more than 5.5 million people through its doors, inspired 1.2 million students through field trips and educational programs, awarded $2 million in school financial aid, engaged 90,000 North Texans through community outreach, served 32,500 through the Community Partners program and has been the grateful recipient of more than 250,000 service hours from a dedicated team of volunteers.

CEO Dr. Linda Abraham-Silver then introduced Dallas City Council-member Phillip Kingston, who fittingly delivered a proclamation on behalf of the City of Dallas, officially recognizing the Perot Museum on its fifth birthday and applauding its lasting contribution to North Texas.