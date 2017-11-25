Unlikely Heroes, a nonprofit organization that rescues and restores child victims of slavery worldwide, hosted its fifth annual Recognizing Heroes Awards Dinner and Gala on Nov. 4 at Four Seasons Resort in Dallas. presented by RE:defined Coffee House and sponsored by COOLA Suncare at the Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas.

The event was hosted by Anjelah Johnson and Savannah Chrisley and chaired by Katie and Kenyon Coleman. Featured guests included Vanessa Carlton, music headliner, and keynote speaker Mandy Teefey, producer of the TV show 13 Reasons Why.