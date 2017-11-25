Recognizing Heroes Awards Dinner and Gala

by · November 25, 2017

  • Grayson, Julie and Todd Chrisley sit with Erica Greve, founder and CEO of Unlikely Heroes. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Manuel Reyes and Anjelah Johnson. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Anjelah Johnson, Francia Raisa, Mandy Teefey and Erica Greve. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Savannah, Grayson, Julie and Todd Chrisley with Erica Greve. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Briana Barnhart and Preston Arsement. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Erica Greve and Vanessa Carlton. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Singer Cassadee Pope. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Blaine Bowen Jakubov (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Actress and Comedian Angela Johnson. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Shane Stevens, Savannah Chrisley, and Anjelah Johnson. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Singer Johnny Manuel performs during the Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Actress Francia Raisa and founder and CEO of Unlikely Heroes, Erica Greve. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Singer Cassadee Pope performs during the Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Blogger and TV Personality Courtney Kerr. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Kidd Kraddick in the Morning Co-Host, Kellie Rasberry. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Katie Hamilton and Julia Hamilton. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Kenyon and Katie Coleman. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Sgt. Byron Fassett, Hero Award Honoree and Rebekah Charleston, Survivor Leader. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Vanessa Carlton performing. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Blogger, Leah Frazier. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Tye Strickland and Melissa Rycroft Strickland. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Chef Tiffany Derry (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Vanessa Carlton on the red carpet. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • LeeAnne Locken and D’Andra Simmons from The Real Housewives of Dallas. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Allen Evans and Kellie Rasberry. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit
  • Toni McKinley, Shamere McKenzie, Rebecca Bender, and Rebekah Charleston. (Photo: Rex Curry)
    Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit

