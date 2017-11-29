ReuNight for the Family Place is the exclusive dinner fundraiser and live auction benefiting The Family Place, the largest family violence service agency in North Texas.

Co-Chaired by the lovely Jennifer and Richard Dix, along with the fabulous Kristi and Ron Hoyl, ReuNight 2017 took place on Nov. 8, and was star-studded and attended by many influential members of the Dallas community. This sold-out dinner of a limited 170 guests was one of the first public events to take place at the newly remodeled Statler. ReuNight 2017 paid homage to the important Dallas icons from throughout the ages including Iconic Honorary Chairs Charlotte and Shy Anderson, Gene and Jerry Jones, The Honorable Ron Kirk and Matrice Ellis Kirk, Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger, and T. Boone Pickens.

Founded by a group of community volunteers in 1978, The Family Place empowers victims of family violence by providing safe housing, counseling and skills that create independence while building community engagement and advocating for social change to stop family violence. As the largest and leading domestic violence service provider in North Texas, The Family Place delivers proven programs that address emotional and physical abuse and incest. The Family Place provides free comprehensive victims’ services that prevent violence and fully support women, children and men on their path from fear to safety.