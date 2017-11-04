Rolls-Royce Phantom VII Unveiling

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas recently hosted an advance viewing of the groundbreaking Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII at the Network Bar in Trinity Groves.

Originally launched in 1925, the Phantom is one of the longest-running automobile nameplates in the world. It’s been 14 year since Rolls-Royce introduced the Phantom VII, and the new PhantomVIII is much more than a mere facelift. Among the upgrades: a new twin-turbocharged 6.8-liter V-12 engine pumping 563-horsepower with 664 pound-feet of torque from just 1700 RPM. In other words, this magnificent beast can launch you from 0-to-62 mph in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph. And yet the acceleration is so smooth, you’ll feel you’re wafting on air. Its all-aluminum spaceframe chassis -- officially christened the Architecture of Luxury -- is much lighter and stronger than its predecessor.

Located at 5300 Lemmon Avenue, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas is part of the Park Place Premier Collection, with showrooms for Bentley, Maserati, McLaren and Rolls-Royce.