Rolls-Royce Phantom VII Unveiling

by · November 4, 2017

  • Heath Strayhan, Park Place Premier Collection GM welcomes guests. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Heidi Barta, Kristin Strayhan and Marcus Fuller. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Portia Johnson and Thomas Bowers. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Maggie Parks during the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Sharon and Doug O'Banion. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Chase Finch and Mia Damommio. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Shannon Carmody with Jessica and Kieran McGrath. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Carol West and Texas Senator Royce West . (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Don and Sloane Schmidt. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Maurice Hooker, Arnie Verbeek and Vincent Parra. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Leslie Rangel and Alex Rios. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Nicole and James Burton (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Jim and Caroline Nixon. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Katie Edgar, Hayden Solomon, and Kimberly Lacher. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • Alexis Conlin during the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    Park Place Phantom
  • The custom black diamond ring designed by Sleipnir Diamonds, in honor of the new Phanton VII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp007
  • Heath and Kristin Strayhan. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp024
  • Cailin Weller and Nick Baker. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp140
  • Grant Farmer, Gina Ginsburg, Brian Bristow, and Malcolm Gage, Rolls-Royce Motorcars Sales Manager. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp141
  • Dan Harrison with Apryl and James Iley. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp149
  • Charme Gallini and Meriam Calabria. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp152
  • Spencer and Ilona Mackenzie. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp155
  • Molly Devoss, Dewey Vaughn. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp158
  • The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas viewing of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp189
  • Tiffany Payne at the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII unveiling. (Photo: Michael Ainsworth)
    RRp208

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« November 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Sat 04

William Cannings: Vetted

October 14 @ 11:00 am - November 11 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 04

Charlotte Smith: Dreamscape

October 14 @ 11:00 am - November 11 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 04

2017 St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party

November 4 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sat 04

An Affair of the Heart benefiting Notre Dame School of Dallas

November 4 @ 6:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Sun 05

Tom Holland: Birds and Water

November 5 @ 10:00 am