Second Tuesday Luncheon Featuring Clarice Tinsley

Fox 4 news reporter Clarice Tinsley took a walk down memory lane at the February Second Tuesday luncheon with the United Way Dallas.

Tinsley, who is celebrating 40 years as a broadcaster, showcased a personal presentation about her life in journalism, from covering international news to affecting local change through her reporting in Dallas

"It was a pleasure to hear from such a familiar presence who has been in the middle of so many stories about our city and our nation," United Way Dallas wrote about the Feb. 13 event.

Held at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, the organization also honored past recipients of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas J. Erik Jonsson Volunteer Award. The award was created in 1978 by the board of directors in honor of the four-term mayor.