Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison Honored as Visionary Woman

by · June 8, 2017

  • Teresa Scott with Phil and Carolyn Elmore at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Tommy Cole and Sarah Young at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Donna Eagan with Jack and Jill Nelson at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Norma and Bill Matthews with Kristen and Matt Mazza at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Tom Brooks, Sally Vahle, and Ashley Brown at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Sally Vahle and Carol Maxwell at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Chris Beinecke, Nicole Green, and Greg Clinton at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Deborah and Julia Neves with Janet Oriold at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Leta Durrett, Kathi Fleming, Marti Crowell, and Karen Clements at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Joani Burns, Lindsay Robinson, and Kelly Pollow at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Steve Sumter, Rhona Streit, and Leonard Gresham at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Will Acomb, Chase Wright, Amanda Rush, Brett Decker, Hiral Patel, and Taylor Puckett at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Chris and Nicole Loper at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Lila Dijas, Jack Pierce, and Kylie Brown at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Pat Smothermon, Lexia Allen, Kay Trapp, and Mary Lou Fleming at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Virginia Chandler Dykes and Patricia Crocker at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Jane Green, Brenda Harrison, Amy Green, and Delinda Richmond at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Honorary Luncheon Co-Chairs Kay Ellis and Cindy Dowell at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Gay Gilmore, Mark Wassenich, Adlene Harrison, and Linda Wassenich at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Nancy Champion, Pamela Mahmalji, Meredith Roener, Benalee Jenson, Kathy Fagan, and Annette Broumer at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Elaine and Kenneth Kellam at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Christina Harrison Pittman and Lauri Nye at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Krystle and Chad Craycraft at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Dr. Grady and Tera Goodwin at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Ebby House residents at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Brettany Schovanec and Callie Wilmes at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Cathrine Missildine and Camille Liebbe at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Carol Maxwell, Sabrina Porter, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, Kay Ellis, and Cindy Dowell at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Sabrina Porter, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, and Ben Brooks at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Ann Brown, Sally Vahle, Ruth Rydell, and Laura Shirey at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Carolyn Newham, Monica Egert Smith, Amelia Barber, Cathryn McClellan, Carol Goglia, Stephenie Barr-Hughes, Ann Marie Warrick, and Jenna-Wade Fowler at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • The Ballroom at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • The Rev. Deborah Morgan Stokes presenting the Juliette Fowler Faith and Service award to Madeline Johnston White at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison speaking at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison meeting award winner Madeline Johnston White at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, 2017 Visionary Woman & Virginia Chandler Dykes, 2016 Visionary Woman at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Ben Brooks, John Pennington, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, Carol Maxwell, and Sabrina Porter at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Susan Stout and Kiya Hutchison at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
  • Adlene Harrison, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, and Sabrina Porter at the Visionary Women event. (Photo: Kim Ritzenthaler Leeson)
    161

