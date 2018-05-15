Silverstone Healthcare Celebrates Grand Opening

Silverstone Healthcare Company, which owns and develops high-quality luxury senior living communities, recently celebrated the grand opening of its “new generation” assisted living and memory care community: HarborChase of the Park Cities. Representatives from Silverstone Healthcare Company and Harbor Retirement Associates (operators of the community) attended, along with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Dallas City Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates, as well as Dallas arts and community leaders. On behalf of Silverstone Healthcare Company, Chairman and CEO Denny Alberts presented a donation to the Dallas Museum of Art’s Meaningful Moments Program.

Guests toured the mid-rise, eight-story community, which features 134 luxury apartments and is the perfect blend of modern amenities and classic sophistication. Fine foods including signature appetizers, sushi and desserts were served, as well as champagne, fine wines, martinis and other cocktails. The “Celebrating the Arts”-themed opening featured entertainers on different floors of the community, including the Dallas String Quartet, Cindy Horstman Duo, Cathy Richardson duo and Justin Cash Trio.

The senior living community is in a highly desirable location near the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Center and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments for assisted living and memory care residents.