Silverstone Healthcare Celebrates Grand Opening

by · May 15, 2018

  • Crawford Brock and Denny Alberts. (Photo: Gittings)
    Crawford Brock and DennyAlberts
  • Dallas Museum of Art attendees. (Photo: Gittings)
    Dallas Museum of Art attendees
  • Daniel, Beth, and Daniel Jr. Plumlee. (Photo: Gittings)
    Daniel, Beth and Daniel Jr. Plumlee
  • Denny Alberts and Cynthia Comparin. (Photo: Gittings)
    Denny Alberts and Cynthia Comparin
  • Denny Alberts and John Goff. (Photo: Gittings)
    Denny Alberts and John Goff
  • Denny Alberts and Melissa Foster Fetter. (Photo: Gittings)
    Denny Alberts and Melissa Foster Fetter
  • Denny Speaking large crowd. (Photo: Gittings)
    Denny Speaking large crowd
  • Denny speaking. (Photo: Gittings)
    Denny speaking
  • Joan and Jeff Eleazer. (Photo: Gittings)
    Joan and Jeff Eleazer
  • John Goff and Mayor Mike Rawlings. (Photo: Gittings)
    John Goff and Mayor Mike Rawlings
  • John Goff and Pryor Blackwell. (Photo: Gittings)
    John Goff and Pryor Blackwell
  • John Goff, Denny Alberts, Mayor Mike Rawlings, and Tim Smick. (Photo: Gittings)
    John Goff, Denny Alberts, Mayor Mike Rawlings and Tim Smick
  • Mayor speaking to Denny. (Photo: Gittings)
    Mayor speaking to Denny
  • Mayor speaking. (Photo: Gittings)
    Mayor speaking
  • Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Zeiller. (Photo: Gittings)
    Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Zeiller
  • Rachel and Chad Lavender. (Photo: Gittings)
    Rachel and Chad Lavender
  • Rick Sheppard, John Goff, Pryor Blackwell, and Tom Dwyer. (Photo: Gittings)
    Rick Sheppard, John Goff, Pryor Blackwell and Tom Dwyer
  • Rowland Robinson, Jennifer Staubach Gates, and Pryor Blackwell. (Photo: Gittings)
    Rowland Robinson, Jennifer Staubach Gates and Pryor Blackwell
  • Sally and Olin Burnett Lane Jr. (Photo: Gittings)
    Sally and Olin Burnett Lane, Jr
  • Sandra Chapman and Cynthia Comparin. (Photo: Gittings)
    Sandra Chapman and Cynthia Comparin

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Latest in Education

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 15

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Tue 15

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Tue 15

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Tue 15

The Meeting by Jeff Stetson

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - May 19 @ 7:30 pm
Tue 15

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm