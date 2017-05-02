Slipper Club “Beyond the Mask” Gala

by · May 2, 2017

  • Anna Alaback, Chloe Reed, Leslie Ingram, Lauren Metzel, and Camille Sokolosky at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Anna Alaback, Chloe Reed, Leslie Ingram, Lauren Metzel, Camille Sokolosky
  • Blaire Metcalfe, Heather Trumpfeller, Alex Bjornnes, and Julie Butkus at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Blaire Metcalfe, Heather Trumpfeller, Alex Bjornnes, Julie Butkus
  • Caroline Baliker, John Bonadelle, Billy Nayden, Chelsea Parish, Stephanie Tatum, and Billy Machina at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Caroline Baliker, John Bonadelle, Billy Nayden, Chelsea Parish, Stephanie Tatum, Billy Machina
  • Caroline Estes and Morgan Madison Wade at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Caroline Estes, Slipper Club President Morgan Madison Wade
  • Attendees dancing at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Dancing 1
  • Attendees dancing and singing at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Dancing 2
  • Attendees dancing at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Dancing 3
  • Fallon Bock and Elizabeth Metzger at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Fallon Bock, Elizabeth Metzger
  • Hartley Hobson, Carley Nelson, Mary Valuck, and Caroline Hanson at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Hartley Hobson, Carley Nelson, Mary Valuck, Caroline Hanson
  • Heather Trumpfeller and Trevor Cadigan at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Heather Trumpfeller, Trevor Cadigan
  • Jake Winstel, Sam Fritsch, Alex Spinazzola, Patrick Harris, Courtney Quinn, and Madeline Buckthal at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Jake Winstel, Sam Fritsch, Alex Spinazzola, Patrick Harris, Courtney Quinn, Madeline Buckthal
  • Meredith Allen, Kamel Brakta, Mandy Morgan, Minette Morgan, and Ali Morgan at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Meredith Allen, Kamel Brakta, Mandy Morgan, Minette Morgan, Ali Morgan
  • Meredith Allen and Meg Sokolosky at the Slipper Club gala. (Courtesy Slipper Club Gala)
    Meredith Allen, Meg Sokolosky

