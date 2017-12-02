Sons of the Flag Stars and Stripes Luncheon

by · December 2, 2017

  • Ryan Parrott, Kris Paronto, Lisa Cooley, and David Sargent. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    **49 Ryan Parrott, Kris Paronto, Lisa Cooley, David Sargent
  • Ryan Parrott, Mary Meier-Evans, and Kris Paronto. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *18 Ryan Parrott, Mary Meier-Evans, Kris Paronto
  • John Johnson, Cayden Sargent, and Chad Sargent. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *25 John Johnson, Cayden Sargent, Chad Sargent
  • Ryan Parrott, Billie Leigh Rippey, Kris Paronto, Paige Rippey Locke, and Tricia Rippey Besing. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *30 Ryan Parrott, Billie Leigh Rippey, Kris Paronto, Paige Rippey Locke, Tricia Rippey Besing
  • Ciara Cooley, Kris Paronto, and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *43 Ciara Cooley, Kris Paronto, Lisa Cooley
  • Ciara Cooley, Ryan Parrott, Kris Paronto, and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *46 Ciara Cooley, Ryan Parrott, Kris Paronto, Lisa Cooley
  • Alice King, Merrie Ann and Frank King, Cidny, and Jay Bequette. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *83 Alice King, Merrie Ann and Frank King, Cidny and Jay Bequette
  • Chuck Locke, Paige Rippey Locke, Billie Leigh Rippey, and Tricia Rippey Besing. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *83 Chuck Locke, Paige Rippey Locke, Billie Leigh Rippey, Tricia Rippey Besing
  • Paige Rippey Locke, Billie Leigh Rippey, and Tricia Rippey Besing. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *87 Paige Rippey Locke, Billie Leigh Rippey, Tricia Rippey Besing
  • Paige Rippey Locke, Kris Paronto, Billie Leigh Rippey, and Tricia Rippey Besing. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *90 Paige Rippey Locke, Kris Paronto, Billie Leigh Rippey, Tricia Rippey Besing
  • Chad, David, David Jr., Kari and Cayden Sargent. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *120 Chad Sargent, David Sargent, David Sargent Jr., Kari Sargent, (front) Cayden Sargent
  • David Kelton, Cyndy Gulis, Mark Gulis, and Hayden Godat. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *154 David Kelton, Cyndy Gulis, Mark Gulis, Hayden Godat
  • Dr. Stephen Burgher, Jack Roberts, and Tyler Craven. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *155 Dr. Stephen Burgher, Jack Roberts, Tyler Craven
  • Jack Roberts, Sarah Conner, and Tyler Craven. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *156 Jack Roberts, Sarah Conner, Tyler Craven
  • Paige McDaniel with Ciara and Lisa Cooley, and Tanya McDonald. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *164 Paige McDaniel, Ciara Cooley, Lisa Cooley, Tanya McDonald
  • *180 Guy Griffeth, Teal Griffeth, Kris Paronto, Louise Griffeth
  • Pete Foster, Kris Paronto, and Tanya Foster. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *189 Pete Foster, Kris Paronto, Tanya Foster
  • Mary and Michael Denton. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *193 Mary Ann Denton, Michael Denton
  • Pryor Blackwell, Jon Iadonisi, and Steve Holley. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *195 Pryor Blackwell, Jon Iadonisi, Steve Holley
  • Phillip Worthen and Charles Davis. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *196 Phillip Worthen, Charles Davis
  • Tom Swiley and Davey Davis. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *197 Tom Swiley, Davey Davis
  • Corby Fernell, Anne Voisinet, Matt Johansen, Rachel Miller, and Louisa Harwood. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *198 Corby Fernell, Anne Voisinet, Matt Johansen, Rachel Miller, Louisa Harwood
  • Ben Lang with Lisa and Clay Cooley. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *203 Ben Lang, Lisa Cooley, Clay Cooley
  • Debbie and Marissa Owen with Julie Meyer, and Lee Owen. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *204 Debbie Owen, Marissa Owen, Julie Meyer, Lee Owen
  • Mac and Marissa Owen with Julie and David Meyer. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *205 Mac and Marissa Owen, Julie and David Meyer
  • Chuck Locke with Angela and Brad Cheves. (Photo: Melissa Macatee)
    *208 Chuck Locke, Angela Cheves, Brad Cheves

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 02

A Charlie Brown Christmas

November 17 @ 7:30 pm - December 23 @ 4:30 pm
Sat 02

Frosty & Friends

November 17 @ 7:30 pm - December 23 @ 4:30 pm
Sat 02

The Trains at NorthPark

November 18, 2017 @ 10:00 am - January 7, 2018 @ 9:00 pm
Sat 02

Isabelle du Toit – ‘Truce’

November 18 @ 11:00 am - December 30 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 02

Winter Wonderland by Geppetto’s Theater

November 25 @ 11:00 am - December 30 @ 12:00 pm