Sons of the Flag Stars and Stripes Luncheon

Sons of the Flag (SOTF) held its fourth annual Stars & Stripes Luncheon, presented by Clay Cooley Auto Group, on Nov. 10 at the Dallas Country Club. This year's luncheon was sold out with a record attendance of nearly 400.

SOTF is a Dallas-based organization that helps fund medical research and costly treatments associated with burn care.

Along with the luncheon, Sons of the Flag also hosted its annual Stars & Stripes Film Festival, presented by Stripe-A-Zone, from Nov. 9 to 12 at Highland Park Village Theatre. The festival featured five military-themed movies, each of which was followed by a discussion led by an expert on the particular movie's content or historical background.