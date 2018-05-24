SPCA Fur Ball Kick-Off Party

Guests and a few frolicking puppies gathered for the Fur Ball 2018 kick-off party at Stanley Korshak on May 3. Spring showers dispersed and clouds parted in time to give almost 200 friends of the SPCA of Texas a chance to venture out in their spring finery.

Fur Ball supporters, sponsors and former chairs joined 2018 Chair Cindy Lindsley, Co-Chair Jennifer Lindsley, Auction Chair Julia Howard and Auction Co-Chair Sandra Fite to enjoy the evening of shopping, sipping, snacking and of course cuddling with puppies. DJ Andy Austin provided upbeat tunes to set the mood.

Guests maneuvered around the jewelry, makeup and shoe counters that had been transformed into bars, enjoying wine, spirits and champagne courtesy of Southern Glazers. Samplings of delightful nibbles, including a charcuterie board, savory goat cheese pizzas and sweet treats such as Matcha Tea Cakes with lavender and honey were passed around, all thanks to Sixty Vines. Those who wandered over to the men’s section enjoyed a warming whiskey with a fresh finish, provided by Knockmore Irish Whiskey. The exceptional staffing was provided thanks to KMG Events.

The event was held in support of the SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball 2018, in celebration of the non-profit’s 80th anniversary. The elegant black-tie gala will delight the senses with dancing and live and silent auctions and will feature emcee Brian Curtis, NBC 5 News anchor. SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball 2018 will be held on Sept. 22 from 6:30 p.m. - midnight at the Hyatt Regency.