SPCA Fur Ball Kick-Off Party

by · May 24, 2018

  • Main entrance to Stanley Korshak luxury store. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2482
  • Knockmore Irish Whiskey provided whiskey tastings. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2491
  • Sewell Lexus outside of Stanley Korshak entrance. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2530
  • Mark Soto and Kristen Greenberg. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2548
  • Nilla Paine, Jennifer Lindsley, Heidi Hafertepe, Jessica McQuaid, and Taylor Markey. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2557
  • Martha Leonard, Dan Tatsch, Debra Burns, and Helen Brock Callan. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2579
  • Debra Burns with Rema and Dileep Sirur. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2581
  • Sharon Fancher and Betsy Orton. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2588
  • Julia Howard and Sandra Fite. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2592
  • Guests mingle and enjoy drinks inside Stanley Korshak. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2606
  • Kristen Greenberg holding an adoptable pup from the SPCA of Texas. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2615
  • James Bias, Katie Murray, and Steve Atkinson. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2620
  • Cindy and Jennifer Lindsley. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2652
  • Jennifer Lindsley. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2678
  • James Bias. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2689
  • Debra Burns. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2696
  • James Bias, Julia Howard, Jennifer Lindsley (holding Itsy Bitsy the dog), Brian Curtis, Cindy Lindsley, and Sandra Fite. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2746
  • Jennifer Lindsley (holding Itsy Bitsy the dog) and Cindy Lindsley. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2758
  • Julia Howard and Sandra Fite (holding Itsy Bitsy the dog). (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2767
  • Russell E. Dealey and James Bias. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2783
  • Meredith Perot, Morgan Spencer, and Kristen Broaddus. (Thomas Garza Photography)
    3M9A2834

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 24

Support St. Jude at RA Sushi All Year Long!

May 1 - December 31
Thu 24

Story of the Year Writing Contest

May 2 - July 27
Thu 24

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

May 4 - June 3
Thu 24

African American Repertory Theater presents The Meeting by Jeff Stetson in collaboration with the Dallas Historical Society

May 5 @ 2:30 pm - June 19 @ 7:30 pm
Thu 24

Wind Sculptures in Motion -The Kinetic Art of Lyman Whitaker

May 10 - July 31