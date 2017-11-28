The Senior Source will presented Diane and John Scovell with the 2017 Spirit of Generations Award during its annual luncheon on Oct. 31 at the Landmark Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The Spirit of Generations Award is given to an individual or group of individuals who have helped build the foundation that supports our community and the bridges that connect the ages.

In addition to honoring the Scovells, The Senior Source presented Lori Daniels with its Molly H. Bogen Service Award. For more than two decades, The Senior Source has benefitted from the kindness and generosity of Lori Daniels, who has volunteered her time directly with the agency’s older adult clients. Most notably, Ms. Daniels is known for organizing her team of “Senior Angels.” They collect and distribute gifts for nursing home residents who would most likely not receive a single gift during the holiday season otherwise. In her first year leading the “Senior Angels,” 10 seniors received personalized gifts. Last year, Lori and her team were able to provide an estimated 200 personalized gifts to North Texas seniors.