TACA Announces Silver Cup Luncheon Sponsors

The Arts Community Alliance hosted its 40th annual TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon, presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Neiman Marcus, on March 20, at the Hilton Anatole. This year’s award lunch honored Julie K. Hersh and Donald J. “Don” Stone. The TACA Silver Cup Award recognizes two individuals for their volunteer leadership and contributions to the arts in North Texas.

The luncheon served as an opportunity to cast the spotlight on two individuals who contribute richly to the cultural fabric of the community through their unparalleled devotion to the arts.

“As TACA enters its next half century of providing support to arts organizations, we celebrate the philanthropic support of individuals, organizations and corporations who understand the importance of the arts to a vibrant community,” said Wolford McCue, Carlson president and executive director of TACA. “Support for today’s luncheon will benefit TACA’s grant-making, capacity-building for arts organizations, as well as TACA’s thought leadership on behalf of the arts community all allow us to deepen partnerships with arts institutions throughout the region.”

Live performances highlighted the luncheon, and this year the program featured performances by the Fine Arts Chamber Players, a world-premiere by Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and SMU Meadows School of the Arts’ Julius Quartet.