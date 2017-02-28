TACA Distributes to the Arts

by · February 28, 2017

  • Ken Travis, Regina Taylor, Becky Young, and Wolford McCue at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Ken Travis, Regina Taylor, Becky Young, and Wolford McCue at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Donna Wilhelm and Jonathan Norton with Cheryl and Chloe Franklin at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Gary O’Connor, Gillian Breidenbach, and Andy Kivilaan at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Laree Hulshoff and Barbara Daseke at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Ken Travis, Ann Noble, and Michael Meadows at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Dean Fearing, Wanda Gierhart, and Tracy Hayes at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Cheryl and Wolford McCue, with Monica Smith at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Guest artist and actress, Regina Taylor, at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Kimi Nikaidoh, Katie Cooper, and Alex Karigan Farrior at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Regina Taylor, Nycole Ray, David Cooper, Kimi Nikaidoh, and Sally Vahle at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Deborah Nugent and Carol Calkins at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Wolford McCue, Tina Parker, and Lee Trull at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Mimi Sterling and Ulrich Rich Sterling at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Merri Brewer, Scott Williams, and Kyle Igneczi at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Annette Williams, Briggie Williams, and Albertus Lewis at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Greg Patterson and Monica Smith at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Dean Fearing and Wanda Gierhart at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Tammy Elkins and Jill Magnuson at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Bill Martin and Grover Wilkins at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Pam Deslorieux, Rachel Assi, and Elizabeth Van Vleck at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Moya and Patty Guajardo at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Megan Taylor, Robert Reed, Kathy Chamberlain, Nycole Ray, and Karen Davis at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Vanessa Logan and Matt Hardman at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Jennifer Humphreys performing at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Gillian Breidenbach and Michael Meadows at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Anne Davidson and Mark Porter at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • David Munk and Lee Papert at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Turtle Creek Chorale singing at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
  • Remy Jaster, Bruce Jaster, and Dennis Coleman at the 50th anniversary event. (Photo by Gary Donihoo)
