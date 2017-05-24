TACA Lexus Party on the Green

by · May 24, 2017

  • Event co-chairs Tia and Katherine Wynne, at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    1 Tia Wynne, Katherine Wynne, event co-chairs
  • Chefs by the water at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    1.5 Chefs by the water
  • Tia Wynne, Wanda Gierhart, Dean Fearing, Katherine Wynne, Staci Ferber, and Holly Reed at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    2 Tia Wynne, Wanda Gierhart, Dean Fearing, Katherine Wynne, Staci Ferber, Holly Reed
  • TACA board chairs Lara Harris and Donna Wilhelm at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    3 Lara Harris, Donna Wilhelm (TACA board chair)
  • Wanda Gierhart and Dean Fearing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    4 Wanda Gierhart, Dean Fearing (1)
  • Wolford McCue, TACA president, and Cheryl McCue at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    5 Wolford McCue (TACA president), Cheryl McCue (1)
  • Diane and Hal Brierley at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    6 Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley
  • Jessica Johnson and Tjuanna Winters (American Airlines) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    7 Jessica Johnson, Tjuanna Winters (American Airlines)
  • Walter and Laura Elcock with Michael D. Fitzpatrick at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    8 Walter Elcock, Laura Elcock, Michael D. Fitzpatrick
  • Caroline Rose Hunt and Robert Brackbill at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    9 Caroline Rose Hunt, Robert Brackbill
  • Leldon and Gwen Echols with Kirsten James and Debra Caudy at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    10 Leldon Echols, Gwen Echols, Kirsten James, Debra Caudy (1)
  • Matt and Cecily Bolding at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    13 Matt Bolding, Cecily Bolding (1)
  • Michele and Stephen Vobach at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    14 Michele Vobach, Stephen Vobach (1)
  • Tia and Katherine Wynne with Gillian Breidenbach at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    15 Tia Wynne, Katherine Wynne, Gillian Breidenbach (1)
  • Annette and Myron Watkins at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    19 Annette Watkins, Myron Watkins (1)
  • Boyd and Wendy Messman at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    20 Boyd Messman, Wendy Messman (1)
  • Michaela Lay, Chef Dean Fearing, and Jordan Whitney at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    20 Michaela Lay, Chef Dean Fearing, Jordan Whitney
  • Chris Heinbaugh, Holly Reed, Amy Meadows, and Michael Meadows at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    21 Chris Heinbaugh, Holly Reed, Amy Meadows, Michael Meadows (1)
  • Phillip Capers and Joan Wynne at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    74 Phillip Capers, Joan Wynne (1)
  • Kimberly Bloede and Robyn Stevens at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    75 Kimberly Bloede, Robyn Stevens (1)
  • Allison Pearl and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    87 Allison Pearl, D'Andra Simmons Lock
  • Rosie Delgillo, Chef Janice Provost, and Eddie DeLaCruz (Parigi) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    101 Rosie Delgillo, Chef Janice Provost, Eddie DeLaCruz (Parigi)
  • Colin Younce, Chef Sara Griffin, and Kyle Jamos (Chelsea Corner) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    102 Colin Younce, Chef Sara Griffin, Kyle Jamos (Chelsea Corner)
  • Enrique Cedillo, Chef Sonny Pache, and Rigaberto Cabrera (Ocean Prime) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    103 Enrique Cedillo, Chef Sonny Pache, Rigaberto Cabrera (Ocean Prime)
  • Chef Sader Matheis and Angela Catiglione (Salum Restaurant) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    104 Chef Sader Matheis, Angela Catiglione (Salum Restaurant)
  • Ryan Olmos and Chef Daniele Puelo (CiboDivino) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    105 Ryan Olmos, Chef Daniele Puelo (CiboDivino)
  • Chef Tida Pichakron and John Obregon (Haute Sweets Patisserie) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    106 Chef Tida Pichakron, John Obregon (Haute Sweets Patisserie)
  • Chef John Gilbert, Chef Michael Gooch, Kevin Ingram, Chris Carroll, and Stewart Selleck (G Texas Custom Catering) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    107 Chef John Gilbert, Chef Michael Gooch, Kevin Ingram, Chris Carroll, Stewart Selleck (G Texas Custom Catering)
  • Gracelda Lopez, Naomi Fraga, and Fernando Perez at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    108 Gracelda Lopez, Naomi Fraga, Fernando Perez
  • Bruce Zalk, Malik Cantu, and Chef John Tesar (Knife at The Highland Dallas) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    109 Bruce Zalk, Malik Cantu, Chef John Tesar (Knife at The Highland Dallas)
  • David Ocampo, Joe Rivera, Chef Jeffrey Kollinger, Ernesto Gusman, and Paty Rubio (Tillman's Roadhouse) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    110 David Ocampo, Joe Rivera, Chef Jeffrey Kollinger, Ernesto Gusman, Paty Rubio (Tillman's Roadhouse)
  • Marybeth Marxer, Chef Nicolas Blouin, and Irene Matibag (Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    111 Marybeth Marxer, Chef Nicolas Blouin, Irene Matibag (Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek)
  • Raul Garcia, Chef Drew Swanson, Michelle Saucedo, John DeLao, Jeff Carter, and Daniel Jermiya (Wolfgang Puck Catering) at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    112 Raul Garcia, Chef Drew Swanson, Michelle Saucedo, John DeLao, Jeff Carter, Daniel Jermiya (Wolfgang Puck Catering)
  • Liz Bolden and Amber Armstrong at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    115 Liz Bolden, Amber Armstrong (1)
  • Joanie Schultz and Greg Patterson at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    119 Joanie Schultz, Greg Patterson
  • Ron and Alana Brame at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    120 Ron Brame, Alana Brame (1)
  • Al and Sherri Adams at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    121 Al Adams, Sherri Adams (1)
  • Lucero Prada and Dan Frogge at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    122 Lucero Prada, Dan Frogge (1)
  • Sally and Ross Taylor at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    124 Sally Taylor, Ross Taylor
  • Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum with Becky and Jeff Mallace at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    125 Richard Tanenbaum, Glenna Tanenbaum, Becky Mallace, Jeff Mallace
  • Fran Khan and Sherry Williams at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    127 Fran Khan, Sherry Williams
  • Sharon Moseley and Dierk Hohman at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    128 Sharon Moseley, Dierk Hohman (1)
  • Suzy and Hank Bashore at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    129 Suzy Bashore, Hank Bashore (1)
  • Gay Lynn and Scott Obenshain at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    130 Gay Lynn Obenshain, Scott Obenshain (1)
  • Steve and Lyndsey Hustoles at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    131 Steve Hustoles, Lyndsey Hustoles (1)
  • Carolyn and Loren Greaves at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    132 Carolyn Greaves, Loren Greaves
  • Karol Omlor, Wolford McCue, and Jennifer Swift at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    133 Karol Omlor, Wolford McCue, Jennifer Swift (1)
  • Michael D. Fitzpatrick performs for guests at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    177 Michael D. Fitzpatrick performs for guests
  • Shakespeare Dallas performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    179 Shakespeare Dallas
  • Sean J. Smith, a Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancer, performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    506A1586
  • Dark Circles Contemporary Dance performing at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    506A1715
  • Chef Dean Fearing and Tia Wynne at the TACA Lexus Party. (Courtesy of TACA)
    Chef Dean Fearing, Tia Wynne (2)

