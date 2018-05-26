The 10th Annual Day at the Races

Nearly 500 guests dressed in their Derby best, complete with fabulous hats, attended the tenth Annual Day at the Races hosted by The Conservancy on May 5 at the historic Arlington Hall. This annual event benefits the beautification, maintenance and thoughtful development of historic Arlington Hall and the 20-acre Oak Lawn Park.

This year’s Day at the Races Honorary Chairs were Lucian LaBarba and his nephew, Gianni LaBarba, a founding member of the Junior Conservancy. Otis Felton served as Community Chair, and Day at the Races Junior Co-Chairs were Dr. Lauren Ives and Sean March.

Guests enjoyed Woodford Reserve mint juleps and fine Southern cuisine while socializing over nostalgic lawn games in the Formal Gardens, engaging in silent and live auctions, as well as a reverse raffle and dine-around gift card pull. Patrons gathered to celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports, The Kentucky Derby. This year marked the 144th Run for the Roses. Following the race, an exciting live auction took place before the magnificent Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra took the stage. The popular band had guests on their feet and on the dance floor, which was sponsored by Stuart Weitzman.

Ladies and gentlemen were encouraged to don their best Kentucky Derby Style, and take part in the competition for Best Dressed and Best Hat. Winners included: Patrick Esquirre – Best Dressed Man; Kadi Eycamp – Best Dressed Woman; Teffy Jacobs – Best Hat; and Shannon and Jeff Showah – Best Dressed Couple.