The 10th Annual Day at the Races

by · May 26, 2018

  • The Conservancy President and CEO Gay Donnell and Michael Willis. (Photo: Kristen Howell)
    DATR1
  • Carmaleta Whitely and Otis Felton. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES063
  • Neddie Lynn and Donna Weitzman with Marshall and Becky Mills. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES066
  • Shannon and Jeff Showah - Best Dressed Couple. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES069
  • Lauren Ives and Sean March. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES073
  • Jeff Jacoby, Mark Greer, and Trend Ware. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES135
  • Margaret and Tom Chambers. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES140
  • Adam Roth, Sondra Lynn, Petrushka Dickson, William Ortiz, and Elisa Hernandez. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES142
  • Back Row: Hadley Galt, Maggie Kipp, and Amanda Ward. Front Row: Kristina Wrenn, Honorary Chair Lucian LaBarba, Angela Nash, and Lynn Mahurin. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES166
  • Adam Wilson, Day at the Races Co-Chair Lauren Ives, Quenita Fagan, and Jim and Dee Genova. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES176
  • Maggie Kipp, Teffy Jacobs, and Amanda Ward. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES187
  • John and Sarah Schiller with Emily Bouyer. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES189
  • Susan Spain. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES210
  • Kristina Wrenn. (Photo: George Fiala)
    HORSES229

