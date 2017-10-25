The 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon

The Family Place kicked off its 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer awards luncheon with an intimate Patron Party, hosted on the eve of the luncheon on Oct. 5, followed by the highly-anticipated luncheon featuring keynote speaker Gretchen Carlson on Oct. 6.

The luncheon honored Lynn McBee as the recipient of its annual Trailblazer Award, and featured a superstar lineup of event chairs including, co-Chairs Cindy Stager and Kristen Sanger, Underwriting Chairs Stephanie and Travis Hollman, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Carol Seay, and Lisa and Marvin Singleton.

On Oct. 6, luncheon attendees headed to the Hilton Anatole for the 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon. The afternoon commenced with a VIP reception in the Peacock Ballroom where sponsors met with speaker Gretchen Carlson prior to the luncheon. Following the VIP reception, guests were seated in the Chantilly Ballroom in preparation for the afternoon’s festivities.

Co-Chairs Cindy Stager and Kristen Sanger welcomed the distinguished guests, followed by an invocation from Reverand Susan Robb, Executive Minister at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The Family Place CEO Paige Flink followed with the presentation of awards, recognizing Be Project Award Recipients Elizabeth Grandell and Lamisa Mustafa, Faith-Based Vision and Leadership Award Recipient Highland Park United Methodist Church, and Advocacy Award recipient TexProtects. Flink then presented the Texas Trailblazer Award to Lynn McBee, recognizing her for her incredible contributions and charitable work in the Dallas community. Guests were then invited to watch a video honoring McBee, with personal messages from fellow philanthropist, Ruth Altshuler, Lyda Hill and Sarah Losinger.

Following the awards ceremony, keynote speaker Gretchen Carlson, gave a powerful speech highlighting domestic violence and sexual assault in the workplace, while referencing her own personal experiences with sexual assault throughout her career.