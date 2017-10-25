The 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon

by · October 25, 2017

  • Anne Conner and Brynn Bagot. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Anne Conner, Brynn Bagot (1)
  • Charles and Joanne Teichman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Charles Teichman, Joanne Teichman (1)
  • Ciara Cooley, Ruth Altshuler, and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Ciara Cooley, Ruth Altshuler, Lisa Cooley
  • Cindy and Kristen Sanger. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Cindy Stager, Kristen Sanger
  • Co-Chair, Cindy Sanger at the 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Cindy Stager
  • Connie O'Neill and Tracey Nash-Huntley. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Connie O'Neill, Tracey Nash-Huntley (1)
  • Donald Fowler and Terry Loftis. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Donald Fowler, Terry Loftis (1)
  • Elizabeth Selzer, Jennie Reeves, and Lucy Wrubel. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Elizabeth Selzer, Jennie Reeves, Lucy Wrubel
  • The 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    FamilyPlace-84WEB
  • Greg Haynes Johnson, with Leah and Jim Pasant. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Greg Haynes Johnson, Leah Pasant, Jim Pasant
  • Keynote speaker, Gretchen Carlson at the 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Gretchen Carlson (7)
  • Joanna Clarke, Paige McDaniel, and Kimberly Casey. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Joanna Clarke, Paige McDaniel, Kimberly Casey
  • Julie Ford, Tucker Enthoven, and Sarah Losinger. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Julie Ford, Tucker Enthoven, Sarah Losinger
  • Julie Rado and Lindsay Jacaman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Julie Rado, Lindsay Jacaman
  • Karen Lock and Betty Regard. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Karen Lock, Betty Regard
  • Kimberly Casey, Lynn McBee, Carol Seay, and Paige Flink. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Kimberly Casey, Lynn McBee, Carol Seay, Paige Flink
  • Lisa Georgalis and Greg Haynes Johnson. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Lisa Georgalis, Greg Haynes Johnson
  • Lisa Simmons and Meri Kay Stan. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Lisa Simmons, Meri Kay Stan
  • Lynn McBee, Kristen Sanger, Gretchen Carlson, and Cindy Stager. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Lynn McBee, Kristen Sanger, Gretchen Carlson, Cindy Stager
  • Lynn McBee and Paige Flink. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Lynn McBee, Paige Flink
  • Maggie Cooke Kipp and Jana Paul. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Maggie Cooke Kipp, Jana Paul
  • Maria Nicholas, Renee Sterling, and Kimberly Casey. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Maria Nicholas, Renee Sterling, Kimberly Casey
  • Mary Campbell and Joyce Cunningham. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Mary Campbell, Joyce Cunningham
  • Oscar Durham and Cindy Stager. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Oscar Durham, Cindy Stager
  • Paige Flink and Lynn McBee. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Paige Flink, Lynn McBee
  • Paige Flink, Nancy Gopez, and Collene Goldman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Paige Flink, Nancy Gopez, Collene Goldman
  • Ramona Jones, Billie Leigh Rippey, and Bobbie Sue Williams. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Ramona Jones, Billie Leigh Rippey, Bobbie Sue Williams
  • Rhonda Sargent Chambers, and Nick Even. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Nick Even
  • Ruth Altshuler and Carol Seay. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Ruth Altshuler, Carol Seay
  • Stephanie and Travis Hollman. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    Stephanie Hollman, Travis Hollman
  • The table set up for the 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    The Family Place - Trailblazers Luncheon-6
  • The 22nd Annual Texas Trailblazer Luncheon. (Photo: Joseph Brewster)
    The Family Place - Trailblazers Luncheon-44

