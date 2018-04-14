The Cary Council Event

The Cary Council is a group of emerging leaders dedicated to creating a greater awareness of the mission of Southwestern Medical Foundation and UT Southwestern to advance the important cause of academic medicine, research, and medical education in our community.

The Cary Council recently held its first meeting of 2018, “Learning from Leaders: Innovation and Leadership in the State of Texas,” featuring a conversation with James Huffines, moderated by The Cary Council Steering Committee Members Josie Sewell and Michael Kahn. Mr. Huffines inspired attendees with his practical guidance on community leadership and insights on medical innovation at UT Southwestern.

To learn more about the event here.