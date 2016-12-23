The Claus Collection
The Claus Collection Santa Exhibit debuted at a special sneak peek reception on Nov. 22 to the Junior League of Dallas members and their family and friends at the Dallas Arboretum‘s historic DeGolyer.
The collection started with a donation from Junior League Sustainer Dian Moore, a Park Cities resident, and then additional Active and Sustaining members came together this year to share pieces from their holiday décor with all of Dallas.
Junior League of Dallas members loaned close to 500 Santa figurines for this first of a kind exhibit displayed through Dec. 31.