The Closing Party

by · August 7, 2017

  • Greg and Hannah May (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 3
  • Corey and Pricilla Anthony (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 4
  • Billy Danna and Lily Franz (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 5
  • Reasha Hedke, David McAdams, and Madeline Littrell (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 7
  • Pricilla and Corey Anthony with Greg and Hannah May (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 8
  • Jana and Mike Brosin (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 9
  • Christie Carter and Hudson Weichsel (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 10
  • Amanda Paredas, Angelene Collins, and Brenda Villagomez (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 11
  • Sam Wickline and Lena Hilbert (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 12
  • Angela Yotides and Stephanie LaValle (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 13
  • Sarah Crowder and Ken Smith with Jonathan and Christine Tamer Bassham (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 14
  • Kathryn Laza and Kristen McNeal (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 15
  • Greg May speaks to the attendees at the party. (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 16
  • Peyton Babbe, Kayla Stebbing, Madison Farrell, and Jana Kahn (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 17
  • DJ Jose Pascuall G (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 18
  • Stephanie and Kathleen M. LaValle (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 19
  • Noa Buxt and Hailey Hoppenstein (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 20
  • Cynt Marshall and Madeline Littrell (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 21
  • Reasha Hedke, Dana Swann, and Caitlin Dama (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 22
  • Cori Bray and Sara Lytle (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 23
  • Amy Butscher, Craig Beneke, and Angela Yotides (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 24
  • Amy Butscher and Dunia Borgia (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 25
  • Anne Roberto and Laura Losinger (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 26
  • Sam Wickline, Cynt Marshall, and Lena Hilbert (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 27
  • Christie Carter with Stephanie and Kathleen M. LaValle (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 28
  • Noa Buxt and Hailey Hoppenstein (Photos: Rosanne Lewis)
    Closing Party 29
  • Jim Thompson (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 30
  • Alyssa Reeves, Kathleen M. LaValle, and Hannah May (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 1
  • Jonathan and Christine Tamer Bassham (Photos: Nate Bednarz)
    Closing Party 2

