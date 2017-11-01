The Trains at NorthPark 30th Anniversary Luncheon

by · November 1, 2017

  • Bridget Miller and Hollee Hirzel. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    2017 Chairs Bridget Miller and Hollee Hirzel - Vertical
  • Honorary Chairs, Dr. Dale and Jean Fuller. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    2017 Honorary Chairs Dr. Dale and Jean Fuller
  • Advisory Board Member, Cile Crouch and Laurie Aldredge. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Advisory Board Member Cile Crouch and Laurie Aldredge
  • Alan Engstrom, Amy Maggard, and Debbie Raynor. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Alan Engstrom, Amy Maggard, and Debbie Raynor
  • Bob White of Bank of Texas with Honorary Chairs, Jean and Dr. Dale Fuller, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Bob White of Bank of Texas, Honorary Chairs Jean and Dr. Dale Fuller, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock
  • Cheryl Chantilis and Kara Adam. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Cheryl Chantilis and Kara Adam
  • Christina Gray and Kelley Ledford. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Christina Gray and Kelley Ledford
  • David and Barrett Ball with Bob White of Bank of Texas. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    David and Barrett Ball, and Bob White of Bank of Texas
  • Diane Fullingim of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas with Jamie Singer. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Diane Fullingim of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas with Jamie Singer
  • Founder Ban and Kathleen Bywaters, First Kid Conductor Amy Maggard, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Founder Ban and Kathleen Bywaters, First Kid Conductor Amy Maggard, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock
  • Founder Ban and Kathleen Bywaters, Original Kid Conductor Amy Maggard, and Original Co-Chairs Alan Engstrom and Debbie Raynor. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Founder Ban and Kathleen Bywaters, Original Kid Conductor Amy Maggard, and Original Co-Chairs Alan Engstrom and Debbie Raynor
  • Jacquie Donovan, Cristie Escochea, and Victoria Ambrosio. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Jacquie Donovan, Cristie Escochea, and Victoria Ambrosio
  • Jacquie Donovan, John Weiss, and Amy Hatfield. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Jacquie Donovan, John Weiss, and Amy Hatfield
  • Jamie Singer and Cate Ford. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Jamie Singer and Cate Ford
  • Jamie Singer, Cate Ford, April Cook, and Hollee Hirzel. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Jamie Singer, Cate Ford, April Cook, and Hollee Hirzel
  • Jean and Dr. Dale Fuller, Patrick and Lauren Arthur. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Jean and Dr. Dale Fuller, Patrick and Lauren Arthur
  • Jennifer Tobin and 2016 Chair Sara Friedman. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Jennifer Tobin and 2016 Chair Sara Friedman
  • Kathleen and Ban Bywayters. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Kathleen and Ban Bywayters
  • Luncheon Chair Jamie Singer, Hostess and Original Co-chair Alan Engstrom, and Original Co-Chair Debbie Raynor. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Luncheon Chair Jamie Singer, Hostess and Original Co-chair Alan Engstrom, and Original Co-Chair Debbie Raynor
  • Original Kid Conductor Amy Maggard with 2017 Honorary Chairs, Dr. Dale and Jean Fuller. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Original Kid Conductor Amy Maggard with 2017 Honorary Chairs Dr. Dale and Jean Fuller
  • Past Chair, Natalie Dossett, 2016 Honorary Chair Christina Durovich, and Past Chair Cecilie Holman. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Past Chair Natalie Dossett, 2016 Honorary Chair Christina Durovich, and Past Chair Cecilie Holman
  • Patrick and Lauren Arthur. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Patrick and Lauren Arthur
  • Patrick Staudt and Christina Cook. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Patrick Staudt and Christina Cook
  • Railcars and succulent table settings. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Railcars and Succulents Table Settings 2
  • Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Ronald McDonald House of Dallas 30th Anniversary Luncheon - Remarks
  • The Trains at NorthPark 30th Anniversary Cookies. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    The Trains at NorthPark 30th Anniversary Cookies
  • Founder Ban Bywaters, Bob White of Bank of Texas, and 2016 Honorary Chair Christina Durovich. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    The Trains at NorthPark Founder Ban Bywaters, Bob White of Bank of Texas, and 2016 Honorary Chair Christina Durovich
  • Ronald McDonald House of Dallas 30th Anniversary Luncheon. (Photo: Bret Redman)
    Ronald McDonald House of Dallas 30th Anniversary Luncheon - Atmosphere 9

