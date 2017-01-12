Triumph of the Spirit
by Imani Lytle · January 12, 2017
-
Karly Zrake, Georges Bwelle, and Syed Rizvi at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Rick Halperin speaking at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Rick Halperin, Emmanuel Jal, Carol Brady Houston, and Georges Bwelle at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Betty Soo performing at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Bhavani Parpia and Mary Lynn Amoyo at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Brad E. Cheves, Mary Pat Higgins, and Rick Halperin at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Brady Klein, Carol Brady Houston, Georges Bwelle, and Rick Halperin at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Carol Brady Houston and David Rodriguez at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Carol Brady Houston speaking at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
-
Emmanuel Jal performs at the Triumph of the Spirit Award event. (Photo by Dylan Hollingsworth)
Attendees gathered at the Kessler Theater Nov. 16 to rejoice and celebrate the many faces of human rights at the Triumph of the Spirit Awards, presented by SMU’s Embrey Human Rights Program.
Georges Bwelle flew in from Africa to accept an award in recognition of his work providing free medical care in rural Cameroon.