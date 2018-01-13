TWU to Honor Norman P. Bagwell

Norman P. Bagwell, CEO of Bank of Texas and Executive Vice President of BOK Financial, has been named the recipient of the 16th Annual Virginia Chandler Dykes Leadership Award, presented by Bank of Texas and Texas Woman’s University and the Texas Woman’s University Foundation. The announcement was made at the home of last year’s award recipient Stephen Mansfield on Nov. 15.

Bagwell is responsible for all regional banks, commercial banking, business banking and treasury services across the eight-state footprint.

Texas Woman’s University Chancellor and President Dr. Carine M. Feyten will present the award at the Virginia Chandler Dykes luncheon event Feb. 21 at the Belo Mansion and Pavilion.