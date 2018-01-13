TWU to Honor Norman P. Bagwell

by · January 13, 2018

  • Lorraine Cadwallader, Dr. Lisa Huffman, Dr. Chris Ray, and Dr. Abigail Tilton. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1534
  • Corbin Dotson, Madyson Plummer, Uzochi Onwukwe, and Kassandra Delgado. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1566
  • Pianist Linda Arnold. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1569
  • Dr. Carine Feyten, Dr. Stephen Mansfield, and Marilyn Mansfield. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1581
  • Alan Utter and Margaret Young. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1585
  • Patricia Crocker and Heidi Tracy. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1590
  • B.J. Crain and Dennis Hoebee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1642
  • Sara Madsen Miller, Jennifer Cunningham, and Lola Chriss. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1647
  • Ouida Bradshaw with Robin and Norm Bagwell. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1658
  • Dr. Chris Ray and Kaye C. Rubio. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1667
  • Dr. Alan Utter and Dawn Murphy. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1679
  • Kaye C. Rubio, Dawn Murphy, Virginia Chandler Dykes, Lorraine Cadwallader, and Geethanjali Ravindranathan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1688
  • Ralph Hawkins, Dr. Carine Feyten, Norm Bagwell, Virginia Chandler Dykes, Bob White, Marilyn Mansfield, and Dr. Stephen Mansfield. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1735
  • Dr. Carine Feyten, Chuck Chandler, Virginia Chandler Dykes, and Patricia Crocker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1745
  • Lindalyn Adams with Myrna and Bob Schlegel. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1758
  • Carrell Stahala and Jo Hendrick. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1760
  • Ryan Mayer and Bill Patterson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1761
  • Rachel Pride and Rachel Lacobucci. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1765
  • Bob and Elizabeth Hughes. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1772
  • Pat Staudt and Ruben Esquivel. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1774
  • Carrell Stahala, Robin Bagwell, Ouida Bradshaw, and Jo Hendrick. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1777
  • Virginia Chandler Dykes, Sharon Venable, and Lola Chriss. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1782
  • Bob White, Pat Staudt, Robin and Norm Bagwell, Jacquelyn Donovan, and Bob Hyde. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1783
  • Patricia Crocker, Kathy Parker, Chuck Chandler, and Susan Hawkins. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1797
  • Bill Minick and Dr. Melissa Tonn. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1807
  • Virginia Chandler Dykes. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1868
  • Norm Bagwell and Virginia Chandler Dykes. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1939
  • Wendy and Ernie McGee with Bill Patterson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1972
  • Steve Gottsacker with Mike and Cynthia Landen. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1974
  • Carrell Stahala, Jo Hendrick, Caroline McElroy, Robin Bagwell, and Caroline Gehan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1979
  • Pat Staudt, Dr. Alan Utter, and Dennis Hoebee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1981
  • Dr. Carine Feyten with Ralph and Susan Hawkins. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1986
  • Roy Popham and Bob White. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1988
  • Robin Bagwell and Barbara Horn. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1994
  • Jack Crews and Carolyn McElroy. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1999

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sat 13

Ricardo Paniagua: Miracles, Prophecies, and Revelations

December 9, 2017 - January 20, 2018
Sat 13

Three African American Bishops of the United Methodist Church

December 15, 2017 @ 8:00 am - April 27, 2018 @ 8:00 am
Sun 14

Korngold. His life and Legacy

January 14 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mon 15

All Day Happy Hour

January 15
Thu 18

Money Smart for Older Adults

January 18 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm