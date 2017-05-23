Under the Tuscan Sun

by · May 23, 2017

  • Amber Griffin at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Amber Griffin
  • Amy Warren (Rachel's pick Mad Hatter winner) with Rachel Zoe at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Amy Warren (Rachel's pick hat winner) with Rachel Zoe
  • Amy Warren, Melissa Lewis, Rachel Zoe, Linda Spina, and Amanda Hill at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Amy Warren, Melissa Lewis, Rachel Zoe, Linda Spina, Amanda Hill
  • Anna Boggs, Leah Little Hale, and Suzanne Zikas at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Anna Boggs, Leah Little Hale, Suzanne Zikas
  • Courtney Kerr and Rachel Zoe at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Courtney Kerr, Rachel Zoe
  • Dustin Holcomb, Elizabeth Scrivner, Betsy Gallagher, Rachel Zoe, Pat Cousin, Leah Little Hale, and Nerissa Von Helpenstill at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Dustin Holcomb, Elizabeth Scrivner, Betsy Gallagher, Rachel Zoe, Pat Cousin, Leah Little Hale, Nerissa Von Helpenstill
  • Jan Strimple and Rachel Zoe at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Jan Strimple, Rachel Zoe
  • Matthew Gilley, Nerissa von Helpenstill, Rodger Berman, Rachel Zoe, and Leah Little Hale at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Matthew Gilley, Nerissa von Helpenstill, Rodger Berman, Rachel Zoe, Leah Little Hale
  • Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Dustin Holcomb, Rachel Zoe, Elizabeth Scrivner, D'Andra Simmons, Deborah Bowles, Jana Nobles, Pat Cousin, and Betsy Gallagher at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Dustin Holcomb, Rachel Zoe, Elizabeth Scrivner, D'Andra Simmons, Deborah Bowles, Jana Nobles, Pat Cousin, Betsy Gallagher
  • Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Matthew Gilley, Rachel Zoe, and Dustin Holcomb at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Matthew Gilley, Rachel Zoe, Dustin Holcomb
  • Niven Morgan, Courtney Kerr, Rachel Zoe and friend at the Mad Hatter's event. (Photo: Shana Anderson)
    Niven Morgan, Courtney Kerr, Rachel Zoe

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 23

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Tue 23

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30
Tue 23

Roughton Galleries Presents ‘Texas Modernists’

April 5 - May 30
Tue 23

James and the Giant Peach

May 5 @ 7:30 pm - May 27 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 23

James and the Giant Peach

May 12 @ 7:30 pm - June 3 @ 4:30 pm