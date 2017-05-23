Designer Rachel Zoe hosted the 29th annual Mad Hatter’s Tea’ Pary April 27 at the

Dallas Arboretum. Guests turned out in force for the Italian themed “Under the Tuscan Sun” event which benefitted the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and A Woman’s Garden.

Guest competed for various best hat awards including “Motlo Italiano” (Most Italian) and “Mamma Mia! “ (Most Outlandish)