United Way Fundraiser at the Aikman Home

Capa and Troy Aikman recently opened their new home for a private

dinner and performance by two-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean, all to benefit United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Serving as the chair of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ 2017-18 annual campaign, Aikman’s mission is to raise funds to create a lasting impact in North Texas, as United Way treats 360-degrees of need in the areas of education, income and health. To culminate his chairmanship year, the Aikmans hosted their first private fundraising event for United Way in their new home. With cuisine by chef Kent Rathbun and an after-dinner acoustic performance by Jason Aldean and his band, United Way CEO Jennifer Sampson and the Aikmans welcomed the likes of Deedie Rose, Barry Andrews, Barbara and Jim Lentz, Natalie and Mike McGuire, Ellen and John McStay, Nancy Perot, Rod Jones, Annette Simmons, Jerry Fronterhouse, and many more.

The intimate dinner took place in the Aikman’s luxurious garage that was transformed into a dinner setting by event designer Jason Valdivia. After the last course was served, McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Jennifer Sampson took to the stage to give thanks to Aikman’s dedication, “For those who know Troy, they know he is very thoughtful about his commitments.” She continued with: “Thank you for saying yes every step of the way, Troy, because of your leadership, we are changing lives.”