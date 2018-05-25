United Way Fundraiser at the Aikman Home

May 25, 2018

  • Alan and Anne Motsenbocker. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Alan and Anne Motsenbocker
  • Alan and Anne Motsenbocker with Stephen Giles. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Alan Motsenbocker, Anne Motsenbocker, Stephen Giles
  • Angela and Daren Lesley. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Angela and Daren Lesley
  • Annette Simmons and Jerry Fronterhouse. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Annette Simmons, Jerry Fronterhouse
  • Anson and Amanda Reilly. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Anson and Amanda Reilly
  • Barbara and Jim Lentz. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Barbara and Jim Lentz
  • Bob Woods and Cynthia Hayes. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Bob Woods and Cynthia Hayes
  • Capa Aikman and Natalie McGuire. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Capa Aikman, Natalie McGuire
  • Capa and Troy Aikman with Natalie and Mike McGuire. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Capa Aikman, Troy Aikman, Natalie McGuire, Mike McGuire
  • Carol and Jefrey Heller. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Carol and Jefrey Heller
  • Clarice Tinsley and Stephen Giles. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Clarice Tinsley, Stephen Giles
  • Cristy and David McAtee with Jennifer Sampson. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Cristy McAtee, David McAtee, Jennifer Sampson
  • Cyndy Malone and Ron Benke. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Cyndy Malone and Ron Benke
  • Daren and Angela Lesley with April and Mark Anthony. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Daren and Angela Lesley, April Anthony & Mark Anthony
  • David and Lynette Seaton. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    David and Lynette Seaton
  • David and Cristy McAtee. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    David McAtee, Cristy McAtee
  • David and Lynette Seaton with Gwen and Doug Parker. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    David Seaton, Lynette Seaton, Gwen Parker, Doug Parker
  • Edward Sampson, Stacey and Reid Walker, and Kit Sawers. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Edward Sampson, Stacey Walker, Reid Walker, Kit Sawers
  • Ellen and John McStay. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Ellen and John McStay
  • Gwen and Doug Parker. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Gwen and Doug Parker
  • Jason Aldean. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Jason Aldean
  • Jeff and Andrea Busby. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Jeff and Andrea Busby
  • Jennifer Sampson and Annette Simmons. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Jennifer Sampson, Annette Simmons
  • Mike and Terri West. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Mike and Terri West
  • Mike and Natalie McGuire with Barry Andrews. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Mike McGuire, Natalie McGuire, Barry Andrews
  • Nancy Perot, Rod Jones, Lynae Fearing, and Tracy Rathbun. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Nancy Perot, Rod Jones, Lynae Fearing, Tracy Rathbun
  • Nicole and Robert Furtaw. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Nicole and Robert Furtaw
  • Rachelle and Jason McReynolds. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Rachelle and Jason McReynolds
  • Shelly and Tom Codd. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Shelly and Tom Codd
  • Stacey and Reid Walker. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Stacey and Reid Walker
  • Tammy and Doug Kline. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Tammy and Doug Kline
  • Tom and Karen Falk. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Tom and Karen Falk
  • Troy and Capa Aikman with Brittany and Jason Aldean. (Kelly Alexander Photography)
    Troy Aikman, Capa Aikman, Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean

