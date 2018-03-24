Virginia Chandler Dykes Luncheon Honoring Norman Bagwell

  • Dr. Carine Feyten and Chad Wick. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0013
  • Kathleen Mason and Sharon Venable. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0038
  • Bill and Beth Patterson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0060
  • Ouida Bradshaw and Frank Sahagun. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0065
  • Curry Bagwell and Cindy Asher. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0072
  • David Chism and Steve Jones. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0075
  • Velma and Jack Tolbert. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0091
  • Clyde and Pat McCall. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0096
  • Doug Dixon, Becky Craker, and Pat Staudt. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0100
  • Phil Tolley, Angela Mihalic, Dustin Le, and Bethany Werner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0102
  • Billy Guthrie, Jan and Frank Burnside, and Ben Guthrie. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0106
  • Susan and Ralph Hawkins. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0115
  • Barbara Lerner and Carolyn Kapinus. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0121
  • Blake Henry, Robin Bagwell, Dorette Rehkop, and Jo Hendrick. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0125
  • KBP_0128
  • Norm, Robin, and Nolan Bagwell. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0138
  • Devon Batjer and Angela Nash. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0147
  • Courtney Banning, Will Douglas, Caroline Rose Hunt, Bobbie Sue Williams, and Barbara Womble. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0152
  • Joanna Cerda, Ann Jobe, and Bob Conley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0155
  • 2018 scholarship recipients with Virginia Chandler Dykes and Dr. Carine Feyten: Dawn Murphy, Geethanjali Ravindranathan, Virginia Chandler Dykes, Dr. Carine Feyten, Lorraine Cadwallader, and Kaye Rubio. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0177
  • Virginia Chandler Dykes and Dr. Carine Feyten. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0198
  • Luncheon Chair Ralph Hawkins, 2018 Virginia Chandler Dykes Leadership Award Recipient Norm Bagwell, Virginia Chandler Dykes, Dr. Carine Feyten, and Bob White, Bank of Texas. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0232
  • Ron Chandler, Virginia Chandler Dykes, Jimmy Dykes, Debra Bingham, and Chuck Chandler with their twins Coulter and Penelope. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0252
  • Ronald G. Steinhart with Charlotte and Fred Ball. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0270
  • Bob and Myrna Schlegel. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0275
  • Larry and Kathy Helm. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0276
  • Robert and Vera Thornton. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0281
  • Scott and Jan Osborn. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0285
  • Charles and Ann Eisemann. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0291
  • Marilyn and Dr. Stephen Mansfield. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0399
  • Heidi Tracy and Lola Chriss. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0401
  • Susan McSherry, Rowland K. Robinson, Jennifer Massey, and Cynthia Krause. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0406
  • Tim Moore, Melissa Dalton, Rowland K. Robinson, Machelle Davenport, and Lynn Bohne. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0409
  • Jeremy Blackman, Pam Presswood, and Scott Neuendorf. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0411
  • Alan Walne, Mary Brinegar, and Joan Walne. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0427
  • Gregg Ballew and Michael Meadows. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0441
  • Dan Chapman, Dr. Carine Feyten, and Mike McCullough. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0447
  • Janette Bagwell Johnston, Norm Bagwell, and Curry Bagwell. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0829
  • Kathy Parker, Dr. Carine Feyten, Susan Hawkins, and Patricia Crocker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0836
  • Katherine Behning and Roslyn Dawson Thompson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0841
  • Kathy and Nat Parker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0847

