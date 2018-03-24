Virginia Chandler Dykes Luncheon Honoring Norman Bagwell

Texas Woman’s University honored Norman P. Bagwell, CEO of Bank of Texas and Executive Vice President of BOK Financial, with the Virginia Chandler Dykes Leadership Award at the 16th annual luncheon on Feb.21 at the Belo Mansion and Pavilion.

“An inspirational leader known for his business acumen, positive attitude, and devotion to the community, Norm Bagwell is a beloved and highly respected member of this community,” said Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Texas Woman's chancellor and president. “TWU is honored to present him the 16th Annual Leadership Award.”

Bagwell began his remarks to the room of nearly 300 family members, friends, business colleagues and community leaders by praising Virginia Chandler Dykes and her lifelong work. “Virginia Chandler Dykes is a true pioneer who has made such an impact in education, and to have an award with her name on it is a real honor.” He also saluted the work of TWU, stating he has been a believer in TWU for some time. “The university and its programs have been a real difference maker in our community. I have a long admired the work of TWU and Virginia Chandler Dykes. Both have been at the forefront of building tomorrow’s workforce.”

Bagwell, the CEO of Bank of Texas and the executive vice president of BOK Financial, is responsible for all regional banks, commercial banking, business banking and treasury services across the eight-state footprint. Recently, he was named chairman of the Baylor Healthcare System Foundation and appointed trustee of the Salesmanship Club Foundation. Bagwell serves on several boards including the Board of Directors for Bank of Texas, Junior League of Dallas, and Panola Company LTD, and he is chairman of the CEO Council of the Dallas Arboretum and past chairman of the Dallas Regional Chamber. He is a member of the Salesmanship Club, Maverick Chapter WPO, Dallas Assembly and Dallas Citizens Council.

Bagwell concluded his remarks sharing what he has learned on his journey.

“When we experience tough times, life shares the gift of perspective. In my case, I strive to do the following: try not to sweat the little things; make the most of every day; be impactful…make a difference where you can; try to be the part of the solution and not the problem; play the hand we are dealt the best we can; seek balance…body, mind and soul; and keep a positive attitude. But the most important thing I have learned is that LIFE IS A TEAM game.”

The following graduate students, representing each of TWU’s four colleges, received scholarships, and each spoke at the luncheon: Kaye C. Rubio, College of Health Sciences (Occupational Therapy), Dawn Murphy, College of Nursing; Lorraine Cadwallader, College of Professional Education (COPE); and Geethanjali Ravindranathan, College of Arts and Sciences.