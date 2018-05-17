Wilkinson Center Kick-Off Party

The Young Friends of the Wilkinson Center hosted the 6th Annual White Party kick-off celebration at Hotel ZaZa on April 19. Approximately 300 attendees noshed on passed bites including: Madras Curry Chicken Salad Crostini, Toasted Coconut Spring Pea Hummus, Poached Asparagus Tips, Petite Ahi Tuna Tacos with Smoked Trout Roe, Avocado Kewpie, Miso Glazed Pork Belly Bites and Radish Sprouts. They also enjoyed a complimentary event themed beverage Froze created by ZaZa.

Returning this year as presenting sponsor is Park Place Dealerships who provided two sparkling white luxury vehicles, a Rolls Royce and Bentley, at the ZaZa entrance creating the perfect photo op as guests arrived. Joining the list of sponsors for this year’s event is Quantum Holistic Health Center. Culture Map Dallas is also the returning media sponsor.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 White Party.