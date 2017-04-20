Women of Tocqueville Connections Event

Alanna Sarabia, Kimber Westphall, and Courtney Newell at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Angela Ross, Jennifer Sampson, and Elaine DiBartolo at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Angie Wallander and Dee Wallander at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Belle Six and Nancy Klompus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Carol March at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Cathy Helmbrecht at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Cecily Gooch and Shelly Slater at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Ellen Rourke, Alesa Gibson, and Lexi Luzarraga at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Jennifer Sampson and Kit Sawers at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Jessica Lee, Tanya Allen, Debra von Storch, and Lexi Luzarraga at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Jessica Lee at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Kit Sawers and Nancy Klompus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Kristi Chapman, Debra von Storch, and Belle Six at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Kristy Faus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Laura Pickens, Kaci Stricklin, and Micah Clayton at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Linda Yohe, Nancy Klompus, Angela Ross, and Pamela Osborne at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Lynee Hobson at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Marquita Gordon, Shelly Slater, and Gaynelle Henger at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Marquita Gordon at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Minda Moor at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Nerissa von Helpenstill at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Pamela Osborne at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Renee Gadson at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Robin Bray, Deb SoRelle, and Kit Sawers at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Scarlet Landry, Meghan Irwin, and Kristy Faus at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Shelly Slater at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Stacey Dore and Gaynelle Henger at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)

Stephanie Parker, Renee Gadson, and Pamela Osborne at the connection event. (Photos: Angela Lang)