Wrap It Up Luncheon

by · December 4, 2017

  • Eleanor Casey, Pat Altschuler, and Suzanne Caruso. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.32
  • C. C. Young Development Vice President, Sharon Ballew, Honorary Chair, Judy Gibbs, C. C. Young CEO, Russell Crews, and Event Chair, Jill Goldberg. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.40
  • Jan Strimple and Betty Reiter. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.44
  • Brenda Gaustad and Linda Clubb. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.52
  • Darden and Ginny McFarlin. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.63
  • Veronica Marinelarena, Jalondra Jones, and Megan McGregor. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.65
  • Colleen Long, Kristie Long, and Molly Horner. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.67
  • Vicki Knowles and Kim Morris. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.73
  • Karen Reeder, Susan Scullin, Susan Fisk, and Mari Epperson. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.74
  • Linda Vorhies and Carolyn Watson. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.78
  • Carole Walter, Beverly Hickman, and Jill Morrison. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.93
  • Patricia Armstrong and Katherine Smethie. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.99
  • Micki Rawlings and Betty Reiter. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.101
  • Darlene Ellison, Brianna Brown, and Kim Clow. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.105
  • Monica Allen, Amy Wilson, Connie Morey, and Kasi Sroboda. (Photo: Tamytha Cameron Smith)
    CCYoung2017.108

