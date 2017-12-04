Guest enjoyed shopping, lunch, and a fashion presentation at the 2017 Wrap It Up Luncheon, Christmas Boutique and Fashion Presentation benefiting the C. C. Young Benevolence Fund on Nov. 10 at Brook Hollow Golf Club.

The Christmas Boutique shopping event offered stocking stuffers, hostess gifts, one-of-a-kind items, Christmas ornaments, scarves, unique Santas, and more.

The purpose of the Body, Mind, Spirit Connection is to support the Benevolence Fund at C. C. Young and provide education on senior health and social issues.