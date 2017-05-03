Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

  • The Smith Family at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5269
  • Kayti Sheehan, Emily Amacker, Ricca Meyers, and Fallon Wynne Way at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5374
  • Katherine Park Wynne and daughter, Kennedy Wynne, at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5381
  • Bridget Barbier-Mueller, Billie Leigh Rippey, Katelyn Barbier-Mueller, and Bobbie Sue Williams at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5392
  • Jean and Walker H. Bateman IV at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5439
  • Scott and Paula Burford with Katie and Charlie Burford at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5447
  • Fran Wittenberg Cashen, Jane Lombardi, and Susan Woodruff at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5454
  • Fallon Wynne Way abd Jimmy Wynne at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5463
  • Bragg Smith III, Pat McDonough, and Mark Sciuchetti at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5469
  • Nancy Vanderbilt and Fay Smith Sheehan at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5479
  • John and Dyann Skelton at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5500
  • Ann Lacey and Shannon Nelson at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5506
  • The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation Advisory Board - Bottom Row: Pat McDonough, Jane Lombardi, and Dyann Skelton. Top Row: Fran Wittenberg Cashen, Gary Corona, Susan Woodruff, Jean Bateman, Paul Burford, Jimmy Wynne, and Donna Bajaj. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5512
  • Jimmy Wynne and Fallon Wynne Way at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5523
  • Donna Bajaj, Billie Leigh Rippey, Bobbie Sue, and Dr. Phil Williams at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5535
  • Sarah Taylor and Trey Pederson at the Yellow Rose Gala. (Courtesy of Yellow Rose Foundation)
    DSC_5569

