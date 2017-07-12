Zoo To Do Animal Gathering Kickoff

July 12, 2017

  • Karla and Brett Krafft at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4945
  • Amanda Lake and Mia Ruiz at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4888
  • Karen Hamilton at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4879
  • Madeline Dunklin and Barbara Crow at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4874
  • Gayla Von Ehr and Christi Contreras at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4818
  • Michael Meadows and Ruth Mutch at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4811
  • Lane Britain, Aimee Williams-Ramey, and Royce Ramey at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4807
  • Kevin, Nancy, and Douglas Rabe at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4745
  • John and Patty Jo Turner with Sean Green and Wayne and Victoria MacNaughton at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4783
  • Honorary Chair Mary Cook and Dan Patterson at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4765
  • Don and Carol Glendenning at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4753
  • Karen Waller, president and CEO of the Dallas Zoo Gregg Hudson, and Jennifer Pascal at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4749
  • Tiffani and Steven Mackenzie at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4737
  • Former Mayor of Dallas Tom Leppert, Karen Waller, and Kevin Hanrahan at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4731
  • Alisha, Chris, Cindy, and Chuck Gummer at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4720
  • Zoo board chairs Joan and Alan Walne at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4698
  • Zoo To Do chairs Barbara and Don Daseke at the kickoff event. (Photo: Cathy Burkey)
    _MG_4696

