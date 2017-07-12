Zoo To Do Animal Gathering Kickoff

Zoo To Do kicked off the animal gathering with a private soirée at the Dallas Zoo’s new $14 million, 2.1-acre Simmons Hippo Outpost. The new hippo exhibit is the zoo’s first major exhibit since 2010, and was funded solely through private donations. The new space features an immersive African waterhole habitat, which includes an underwater viewing area of the zoo’s two newest hippo residents, Adhama (uh-DAHM-a) and Boipelo (BOY-pa-lo).

Slated for Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Dallas Zoo, guests and patrons of the this year's Zoo To Do will stroll through the award-winning Giants of the Savanna exhibit, sample dishes from more than 25 of Dallas’s premier chefs and restaurants, and enjoy interactive animal demonstrations and musical entertainment.

Following dinner, guests will move to the Wilds of Africa plaza for a live auction featuring rare zoo experiences, travel, and more. Finally, partygoers will dance the night away to music from Emerald City All Stars.