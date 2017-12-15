Zoo to Do: Animal Gathering

On Nov. 4, guests strolled through the award-winning Giants of the Savanna exhibit, sample exquisite dishes from more than 25 of Dallas’ premier chefs and restaurants, and enjoyed interactive animal demonstrations and musical entertainment. Following dinner, guests moved to the Wilds of Africa plaza for a live auction featuring rare zoo experiences and travel and then attendees danced the night away with music from Emerald City All Stars.

Zoo To Do is a major source of funding for the Dallas Zoo. Proceeds from the event help support the zoo’s dedication to providing the best animal care, delivering unique education offerings and furthering its wildlife conservation efforts.