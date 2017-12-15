Zoo to Do: Animal Gathering

by · December 15, 2017

  • Joan and Alan Walne. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0024
  • Cindy and Chuck Gummer. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0032
  • Bill and Susan Swift, Charles and Pat McEvoy, Diane and Hal Brierley, and Kim and Greg Hext. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0063
  • Kathy and Kevin Hanrahan. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0119
  • Rachel and John Michell. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0154
  • Kevin Felder and Pauline Gounden. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0229
  • Chef Dan Landsberg and David Burdick. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0338
  • Paul and Tiffany Divis with Tebogo. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0404
  • Ed and Mary Olesiak. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0480
  • Karla and Brett Krafft. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0497a
  • Barbara and Don Daseke with Jim “Sevy” Severson. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0527
  • Margaret and Lester Keliher. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0587
  • Mary McDermott Cook and Gregg Hudson. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    _DAN0597
  • Charlie and Bill Durham. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    D_D_0290
  • Carol and Don Glenndenning. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    D_D_0350
  • Hayley and Gary Cogill. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    D_D_0668
  • Lovers Seafood and Market: Chef Aaron Staudenmaier. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    D_D_0702
  • Dragonfly at Zaza: Chef Dan Landsberg. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    D_D_0845
  • Texas Raised Wagyu Beef: Michael Scott. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    D_D_0898
  • Parigi: Mayra Garcia, Chef Janice Provost, and Mike Dimas. (Photo: Dana and Daniel Driensky)
    D_D_0969

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fri 15

Ricardo Paniagua: Miracles, Prophecies, and Revelations

December 9, 2017 - January 20, 2018
Sat 16

S.M. Wright Foundation 19th Annual Christmas in the Park

December 16 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 16

The Trains at NorthPark

December 16 @ 10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sat 16

Isabelle du Toit – ‘Truce’

December 16 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 16

Winter Wonderland by Geppetto’s Theater

December 16 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm