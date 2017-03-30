Category: Special Advertising Content

Northaven Home Tour

Special Advertising Content – March 30, 2017

7219 Kenny Lane, Dallas Tx (Photo courtesy: Northaven Home Tour)

The Arthur Kramer Elementary PTA invites the public to join them from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 for the inaugural Northaven Home Tour. The event will showcase the school and surrounding neighborhood. It features five exceptional, homes each with its own distinct personality.

Kramer delivers a top-notch public education, including International Baccalaureate and Dual Language programs, to a diverse student population. Funds raised through The Northaven Home Tour will be invested in needed campus improvements, technology, and other programs.

Fort Worth Show of Antiques and Art

Special Advertising Content – February 24, 2017

Described by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as “an antique show that lets its hair down,” the Fort Worth Show of Antiques & Art invites you to party among the plunder — fantastic finds from all over the world. Not your grandmother’s antique show, unless your grandmother collected Eames, Milo Baughman or Danish Modern.

Founded in 1963, the Fort Worth Show is the original antique and art show in the American West, with art and antiques of all styles, eras and prices. High, low and in between.

150 top exhibitors from around the US, hand-picked for the Fort Worth-Dallas audience, a delicious mix of quality, eclectic and spunky dealers, never found under one roof anywhere else.

Only 3 days per year, only in Fort Worth.

For Sale: Add a Little Wiggle to Your Life

Special Advertising Content – February 24, 2017

American Kennel Club English Golden Retriever puppies are the best of the best!

We ensure the best companions with outstanding appearance. Each puppy receives ENS (Early Neurological Stimulation) every day from birth until the time they leave. Our goldens are calm, loving, intelligent, devoted and have the most amazing temperaments.

New litters are available for Spring Break. For more information visit www.unforgettablegoldens.com or call 214-282-9091.

Camp in the City at Grace Bible Church

Special Advertising Content – January 25, 2017

CityLogo_BlueandYellowCamp in the City is Pine Cove’s summer day camp right in our neighborhood! Pine Cove is coming to Grace Bible Church in Dallas June 19-23 with all the fun activities, great staff, and life change that happens in a week of camp.

Campers will participate in tons of great activities including an obstacle course, giant slide, bungee trampoline, and laser tag. They will also get to be a part of skits, Bible study, worship, and time with their counselor.

CONTACT

Grace Bible Church
11306 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75229
214.368.0779
June 19-23
9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Camp in the City is for kids who will be entering 1st-6th Grade. Registration opens February 6, and space is limited. You don’t want to miss this fun, life-changing week!

Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship at NorthPark Presbyterian

Special Advertising Content – December 21, 2016

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.
– John 1:5

All of Advent culminates on Christmas Eve, that best of nights, when we sing “Silent Night” as each of us holds a candle up and out into the darkness – a proclamation that Jesus is a light to the world that no amount of darkness can contain!

Join us for Christmas Eve services at NorthPark Presbyterian Church at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 24. 

NorthPark Presbyterian Welcomes You This Christmas Eve

Special Advertising Content – December 12, 2016

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.
– John 1:5

All of Advent culminates on Christmas Eve, that best of nights, when we sing “Silent Night” as each of us holds a candle up and out into the darkness — a proclamation that Jesus is a light to the world that no amount of darkness can contain!

Join us for Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, December 24 at NorthPark Presbyterian Church.

Eiseman’s Tips for Traveling with Fine Jewelry

Special Advertising Content – December 9, 2016

Richard Eiseman of Eiseman Jewels offers these tips for keeping your most valuable pieces of fine jewelry safe during your holiday travels.

1. Make a list and take photos or a video of every piece you’re taking and keep one copy at home and one copy with you, but separate from the jewelry.

2. Consult your insurance agent for recommendations and to review your jewelry insurance policy’s coverage, which may help determine the pieces you’ll take. 

Jackopierce Christmas Show is Back!

Special Advertising Content – December 1, 2016

Start your holiday season off right! Get your tickets now for Jackopierce’s 2nd annual Christmas Show! This awesome all-ages event will take place on Saturday Dec. 3 at the McFarlin Auditorium at SMU.

Based on the overwhelming response to last year’s show, this year they are expecting a sell out.

Jack O’Neill & Cary Pierce met while attending SMU so this is a really special “Holiday Homecoming” for the guys, and you’re invited! 

