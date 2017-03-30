Northaven Home Tour
The Arthur Kramer Elementary PTA invites the public to join them from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 for the inaugural Northaven Home Tour. The event will showcase the school and surrounding neighborhood. It features five exceptional, homes each with its own distinct personality.
Kramer delivers a top-notch public education, including International Baccalaureate and Dual Language programs, to a diverse student population. Funds raised through The Northaven Home Tour will be invested in needed campus improvements, technology, and other programs.