Described by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as “an antique show that lets its hair down,” the Fort Worth Show of Antiques & Art invites you to party among the plunder — fantastic finds from all over the world. Not your grandmother’s antique show, unless your grandmother collected Eames, Milo Baughman or Danish Modern.

Founded in 1963, the Fort Worth Show is the original antique and art show in the American West, with art and antiques of all styles, eras and prices. High, low and in between.

150 top exhibitors from around the US, hand-picked for the Fort Worth-Dallas audience, a delicious mix of quality, eclectic and spunky dealers, never found under one roof anywhere else.

Only 3 days per year, only in Fort Worth.