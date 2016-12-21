Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship at NorthPark Presbyterian

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.

– John 1:5

All of Advent culminates on Christmas Eve, that best of nights, when we sing “Silent Night” as each of us holds a candle up and out into the darkness – a proclamation that Jesus is a light to the world that no amount of darkness can contain!

Join us for Christmas Eve services at NorthPark Presbyterian Church at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 24.

Rev. Brent Barry will deliver a Christmas meditation on “Changing the World” at both services.

5 p.m. worship is a family-friendly candlelight service including a short children’s program with songs by the Children’s Choir. 7 p.m. worship is a traditional candlelight service featuring the NorthPark Sanctuary Choir, and communion will be served.

Wassail and cookies will be available between services. Guests can enjoy the refreshments at the conclusion of the early service, or prior to the late service.

On Christmas Day, Sunday Dec. 25, a special service of Lessons & Carols will be offered at 5 p.m.