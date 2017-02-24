Fort Worth Show of Antiques and Art

Described by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as “an antique show that lets its hair down,” the Fort Worth Show of Antiques & Art invites you to party among the plunder — fantastic finds from all over the world. Not your grandmother’s antique show, unless your grandmother collected Eames, Milo Baughman or Danish Modern.

Founded in 1963, the Fort Worth Show is the original antique and art show in the American West, with art and antiques of all styles, eras and prices. High, low and in between.

150 top exhibitors from around the US, hand-picked for the Fort Worth-Dallas audience, a delicious mix of quality, eclectic and spunky dealers, never found under one roof anywhere else.

Only 3 days per year, only in Fort Worth.

Just for Fun

– A 1957 vintage Shasta travel trailer named Zsa Zsa will greet shoppers as a photo booth.

– Bargains! The Benefit Booth will be a used book sale by The Friends of the Fort Worth Public Library.

– Word Play – The show theme this year is “Antiques & Art with Words.” Look for hundreds of objects and art with the written word, from Austin artist Stephanie Rubiano, who incorporates Victorian documents and words into quirky mixed media works… to the vintage educational flashcards offered by antiques dealer Janet Romine of Rubbish…to early samplers and crocks with indigo writing… to the zany advertising signs found across America by Arkansas picker Zachary Miller.

– Is it Art? Some of the more cutting edge offerings will include painted clothing by Tennessee artist Judy La Grutta, large animal sculptures covered in velvet tapestries by Southern Beasts and the fantastical lighting made from old mannequins by Boho Mo.

Mary Emmerling

Shoppers will enjoy the book signing and opportunity to meet antiques champion Mary Emmerling whose adventurous taste has impacted everyone from Ralph Lauren to Rachel Ashwell. Emmerling’s new book, Eclectic Country, unites primitives with industrial, formal and mid-century modern styles. An interview with Mary Emmerling is attached. Additional interviews can be arranged for media.

Risk-Takers and New Show Days

The 2017 show takes some risks, including a change of the show days to a Friday, Saturday, Sunday format. “Since we are not on Spring Break weekend,” says Show Director Jan Orr-Harter, “we are trying a Sunday instead of our usual Thursday. Many shoppers have requested a Sunday shopping day, so here is your chance!” The show opens Friday March 3 at 10am with a Happy Hour Party that day from 4-7pm with prizes, cash bars and music. Tickets are good for return visits all three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Other risk-takers include a group of dealers coming this year that Orr-Harter has worked for multiple years to convince to take a chance on Fort Worth-Dallas. These long-time holdouts include John Berry of Upper Michigan who specializes in a unique load for each show he does, selling virtually everything. Doris Lawrence from Tennessee with quality American primitives and an all-neutral palette… Donald Sparks with chandeliers, large scale furniture and hundreds of what dealers call “smalls,” from ironstone to cameras, Ray Veazey with antique American and European folk art, Retro Revival with mid-century modern furniture and art, Galerie Bonheur from St. Louis with global folk and outsider art, and of course every dealer takes a risk in participating. Several are currently overseas shopping in France, Italy, England, Africa and more. Every antiques dealer is a gambler in some way.

Younger Exhibitors

The show opens its doors to a younger generation of antiques dealers and artists. Arlington, Texas artist DeMario Davis, age 30, will exhibit for the second time in the show’s “Art Dept.” and will do live painting in his booth. After serving two military tours in Afghanistan, Davis returned home to become a full-time artist and a volunteer at the Arlington Museum of Art. Much of his work is public art, including murals commissioned by local businesses and the “Star of Texas” project of the City of Arlington and the Arlington Museum of Art. A founder of the Arlington Artists Guild, Davis notes that “There is a resurgence of artists in Arlington and North Texas. But sometimes there is a dis-connect between the patrons who have supported art in the past and the artists working now. The purpose of the Guild is to provide that connection for everyone.” Watch for a January 2017 launch of www.TheDeMarioDavis.com

Younger antiques dealers include Lindsey Rosenthal who returned to the US after teaching in Japan with an inventory of Japanese antiques and Kimonos to launch Elle Rose East. This will be her first Fort Worth Show. Ceramic artist Natalie Cross of Your House or Mine presents contemporary pottery with an organic theme, sometimes including live succulents. Brian Eckelhoff and Craig MacFarlane of Retrospektiv will focus on mid-century modern furniture, accessories and art with a youthful mix.

Fashion

Vintage fashion ranges from woven vintage indigo clothing for men and women from NYC area exhibitor Lao Designs… to 1950s and 60s prom dresses with Little Black Dress of Austin, vintage furs, wearable art, vintage denim with Mylissa’s Garden from Kansas, capped off by designer frocks and accessories with Fluff, also from Kansas. Jewelry covers everything from Smithsonian-level Navajo squash blossom necklaces, bolo ties, to estate wedding jewelry, to found object jewelry with Skip 2 My Lou, to jewels from several centuries with Christine Enebo Jewelry of Colorado and others, to hand-made art jewelry by Crone, a team from the Fort Worth Community Arts Center.

Art

The Fort Worth Show continues its adventure into art of many eras and styles. The show’s official “Art Dept.” will spill beyond its original 20 booths to include larger art exhibits throughout the show. Artist Timothy Poe returns from Mentone, Alabama with abstract works on distressed mirror glass, framed in steel. Texas folk artist Jackie Haliburton will exhibit for the first time, as will seascape artist John Nelson and photography exhibitor Clint Hartung who will offer prints of early Fort Worth images captured by his grandfather and father, printed from the original plates. In keeping with the show theme, some of these early shots have handwritten captions by the photographer, helping to identify local historic scenes. Other artists include Atlanta artist Chawn Murrah with large scale abstracts, assemblage artist Linda Parker, Ceramicist Pam Stern, landscape impressionist Susan Fuquay, abstract and mixed media artist Maureen Brouilette and Jaqui Stoneman of Utopia with large abstracts and art jewelry. Several galleries will offer antique, mid-century and early Texas art. Every year, some significant art find is purchased at the Fort Worth Show of Antiques & Art by some savvy shopper. Come and look. It could be you!