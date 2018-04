Mark your calendars and get ready for a night of family fun while raising funds for patients at Children’s Health!

Women’s Auxiliary To Children’s Medical Center, Dallas Chapter will host the 50th Anniversary of Family Night at Six Flags Over Texas on Friday, April 6 from 6 - 11 p.m. Get your advanced tickets now for $40. Everyone is invited and children two and younger are free. Go to Children's Health for more information and click here for tickets.