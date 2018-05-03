The Conservancy Hosts 10th Annual Day At The Races

The Conservancy will host the tenth Annual Day at the Races Saturday, May 5, from 4 – 7:30 p.m. at Arlington Hall. Ladies and gentlemen are encouraged to don their best Kentucky Derby Style and take part in the competition for Best Dressed and Best Hat. Guests will enjoy the sprawling grounds of Oak Lawn Park and celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports, The Kentucky Derby! This lively event benefits the beautification, maintenance and thoughtful development of the historic Arlington Hall and 20 acres of Oak Lawn Park.

Among the array of fun activities, guests will sip Woodford Reserve Mint Juleps and enjoy fine Southern cuisine while socializing over nostalgic lawn games and engaging in a silent auction. There will also be opportunities to win in a dine-around gift card pull and a reverse raffle. The Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra will entertain as guests on the dance floor, sponsored by Stuart Weitzman. Then at 5:34 p.m. it’s off to the races as guests watch the 144th Run for the Roses on the big screen.

Day at the Races Honorary Chairs are Lucian LaBarba and his nephew, Gianni LaBarba, a founding member of the Junior Conservancy. Otis Felton will serve as Community Chair, and Day at the Races Junior Co-Chairs are Dr. Lauren Ives and Sean March.

Individual tickets are $150 each and VIP tickets are $250 each. To purchase tickets, please visit www.dallasderbyparty.org, email [email protected] or call (214) 521-2003.