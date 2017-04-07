Third Annual Boots and Blessings Gala Benefiting Ally’s Wish

The third annual Boots & Blessings Gala presented by Lisa and Greg Drew will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Gilley’s Dallas.

The evening will include a cocktail hour, a seated dinner buffet, and live country-western entertainment from The Breckenridge Band.

Chairs Kim Gilchrist and Carmen Surgent will lead the event, along with Underwriting Chair Kersten Rettig. Radio host and TV personality Kellie Rasberry will emcee the evening.

Proceeds will benefit Ally’s Wish, a North Texas-based nonprofit organization devoted to granting a last wish to terminally ill young mothers with children.

Founded in honor of Allyson Hendrickson, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2014, Ally’s Wish provides families with memories that last a lifetime by granting wishes in the form of services, gifts, transportation, lodging, or any other wish the mother may have.

“At Ally’s Wish they tell the terminally ill young mothers they serve ‘Dream big, no matter what’ – so to that end we have selected a theme of SHE DREAMS for this year’s event.” Surgent and Gilchrist said.

Individual tickets are $150 and tables of 10 are available for $1,500. Corporate and individual sponsorship levels begin at $2,500. Tickets and more information are available online at allyswish.org/boots-blessings-gala/.

“We are incredibly appreciative for the outpouring of support we’ve received from the community and we know this gala will be unforgettable – just like Allyson,” said Ally’s Wish Founder and President Missy Phipps.

For more information on event sponsorship and table opportunities, contact Hamilton Sneed at [email protected] or Missy Phipps at [email protected] .