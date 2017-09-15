Flora Award 2017 Honors ‘Terrific Trio’

Nicknamed the ‘terrific trio,' Bettye Slaven, Janet Smith, and Marilyn Waisanen will be honored at the 2017 Flora Award Gala. The event benefits the Texas Discovery Gardens and Butterfly House in Fair Park.

Their generous efforts have helped quadruple the size of the Native Butterfly Habitat, build the Master Gardeners’ Garden, and beautify the Grand Hall.

The Flora Award is supported annually by many loyal patrons, including Barbara Hunt Crow, Mary Ann Sammons Cree, Al G. Hill Jr., Ebby Halliday Realtors, Ellen and John McStay, Gene and Jerry Jones, Billie Leigh Rippey, Rose Hunt, and The Rosewood Corporation.

Honorary Chairs for this year's event are Bob and Myrna Schlegel, with Kathryn Febbroriello, Angela Shank, and Amelia Valz serving as co-chairs. The Flora Patron Party will be hosted by Barbara Hunt Crow in late September with a special performance by Eva Brandys, Polish pianist and founder/director of Park Cities School of Music. Eva will also perform at the Oct. 26 Award Dinner along with a 16-piece orchestra and cellist.

All sponsors and donations will go toward the garden's plans to build 80 acres of pollinator gardens next year throughout Dallas.

Tickets for the Flora Award and general donations can be found at https://txdg.org/flora/.

Visiting TDG throughout the year and during the State Fair of Texas also supports the 7.5 acre organic, botanical garden and two-story Rosine Smith Sammons Butterfly House and Insectarium.