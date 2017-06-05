Partners Card Sign-up Deadline Nears

Calling all interested retailers…don’t miss your chance to get involved in one of the most highly anticipated shopping events each year and give back to a good cause! By signing up to participate in the 25th anniversary of Partners Card, presented by Bank of Texas and benefiting The Family Place, you will not only see a busy week of increased sales at your store, but you will be part of a program that, in its history, has provided more than 242,857 nights of shelter to women, children and men affected by family violence.

Your participation is critical to The Family Place’s mission of empowering victims of family violence in our community, and we could not be successful without retailers like you. Each $70 card sale provides one night of shelter for a woman and her child fleeing family violence at The Family Place.

During the 10-day Partners Card shopping event, retailers offer cardholders a 20% discount, and in addition, retailers are required to either sell three Partners Cards or pay a fee of $210 to participate. Beyond selling cards, your store can also opt to donate a percentage of sales back to The Family Place or choose to become a Partners Card sponsor, which offers additional exposure within our community.

The deadline to sign up to become a Partners Card retailer for the 25th annual Partners Card and be included in the directory is June 15, 2017. Sign up to become a Partners Card retailer here: http://www.familyplace.org/partners-card/retailer/stores. For sponsorship information: http://www.familyplace.org/partners-card/sponsors