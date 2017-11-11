Sneak Peak: ABPA Homes for the Holidays Home Tour

Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association is pleased to host the annual ABPA Homes for the Holidays Home Tour on Friday, Dec. 1. This holiday tradition has been delighting our community for 19 years, allowing residents to have an inside look at some of the most striking homes in the Park Cities during the holiday season.

The 2017 Homes for the Holiday Tour will feature four homes in Highland

Park and one in University Park: a newly constructed contemporary French Provincial on Versailles with incredible craftsmanship and attention to every detail; a colorful contemporary traditional home on San Carlos with custom art by Lindsey Meyer; a recently renovated historic home on Beverly with exquisite wall coverings, and a midcentury modern with classic accents and an art lover’s paradise on Potomac.

Allie Beth Allman and Associates returns as this year's Presenting Sponsor. Tour co-chairs include Alyson Drennan, Stephanie Ernst, and Lindsey Williamson. The ABPA is led by President Angie Shank and Vanessa Ayoub, president-elect.

In the past 18 years, the ABPA has raised more than $850,000 for the kindergarten and first-grade classes at Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools with the Homes for the Holidays Home Tour.

Approximately 97 percent of all monies raised from the tour go to Armstrong and Bradfield. In 2016, each school used the funds to purchase instructional materials, books, technology, math manipulatives, and teacher workshops.

ABPA home tour tickets are $20 in advance, (available at armstrongbradfield.com, or at Tom Thumb grocery stores) or $25 at the door.