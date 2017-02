As fish tales go, this one’s a whopper. Dylan Sorrells, 10, a fourth-grader at Armstrong Elementary, reeled in a 54-pound, 9-ounce blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni on Jan. 29.

The catch has been submitted to the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) to be considered for a 10-and-under world record. Dylan was fishing with his dad, Chris Sorrells, and Michael and Terri Littlejohn of Lake Tawakoni Guide Service.