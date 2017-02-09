Baseball Scrimmages Continue for Scots

With the start of the baseball season quickly approaching, Highland Park has scrimmages scheduled against several top teams from the Dallas area during the next couple of weeks.

The Scots will host Plano West on Friday, followed by Coppell on Feb. 14 and McKinney North on Feb. 18. Their final scrimmage will be Feb. 20 at Plano.

HP will open the regular season on Feb. 23 against Corpus Christi Carroll at the Spring Branch ISD tournament in suburban Houston. The home opener will be March 9 against Denton Guyer, while the District 15-5A opener is slated for March 14 against Lovejoy.

Last season, the Scots finished 30-8 and lost in the Class 6A Region II quarterfinals in a thrilling three-game series against eventual state champion Jesuit.