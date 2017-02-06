Blue Wave Sends Six Swimmers to State

Highland Park will send six swimmers to the UIL state meet after the Blue Wave won the boys team title at the Class 5A Region II meet on Saturday in Frisco.

Felix Van Cauwelaert, Ethan Nguyen, and Robby King each advanced in two individual events, while Peter Paulus and Henry Wang will compete in one individual event on Feb. 17-18 in Austin. All five, along with Omar Hmimy, will comprise two relays for HP.

Van Cauwelaert is the regional champion in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Nguyen claimed gold in the 100 breaststroke and finished fourth in the 50 freestyle. Robby King was second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly. In the 100 breaststroke, the Blue Wave swept the podium, with Paulus placing second and Wang finishing third.

HP also won both freestyle relays at the regional meet. The triumphant quartet in the 200 relay included Nguyen, Hmimy, King, and Van Cauwelaert. In the 400 relay, HP won with King, Hmimy, Paulus, and Van Cauwelaert.

HP was sixth in the girls team standings at regionals, and didn’t produce any state qualifiers.