Blue Wave Shines in District Tuneup

The Highland Park boys and girls each won their final regular-season dual meet on Jan. 10, with the boys defeating St. Mark’s and the girls topping Hockaday.

Felix Van Cauwelaert and Robby King led the HP boys, with Van Cauwelaert winning the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and King claiming gold in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Other individual winners for the Blue Wave were Henry Wang (500 freestyle) and Peter Paulus (100 backstroke).

On the girls side, Malak Hmimy earned titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Other individual event winners for HP included Christina Bambach (200 individual medley), Morgan Rehme (50 freestyle), and Phoebe Nguyen (100 backstroke).

The meet provided the final tuneup for the Blue Wave prior to the District 9-5A meet on Friday at The Colony.