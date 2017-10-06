Blue Wave Shows Speed at Season Opener

The Highland Park swimming team got the season off to a fast start at the Ranger Relay Invitational meet on Sept. 30 in Lewisville.

After winning a Class 5A state title last season, the HP boys finished third against primarily 6A competition in the team standings. The Blue Wave won three events, including the 200 medley relay, the 200 breaststroke relay, and the 200 freestyle relay. Among those contributing to multiple victories were Felix Van Cauwelaert, Henry Wang, Ethan Nguyen, Peter Paulus, and Omar Hmimy.

On the girls side, HP was sixth, with the best finish being third in the 200 backstroke relay.