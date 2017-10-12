Blue Wave Sprints to Win at The Colony

The Highland Park swimming team continued to make an early-season splash by winning The Colony Sprint Invitational on Oct. 6, then defeating Richardson Pearce in a dual meet on Tuesday.

At the first meet, the Blue Wave won six boys individual events, including Henry Wang in the 200 freestyle and 50 breaststroke, Omar Hmimy in the 100 freestyle, Max Van Cauwelaert in the 100 individual medley, Ethan Nguyen in the 50 butterfly, and Peter Paulus in the 50 freestyle. The boys also claimed gold in the 100 free and 200 free relays.

On the girls side, HP didn’t have any individual winners, but placed several swimmers on the podium, including Alicia Bi, Christina Bambach, Maddy Helton, Morgan Rehme, and Hannah Jiang. The Blue Wave also won the 100 medley, 100 free, and 200 free relays.

Against Pearce, individual winners for the HP boys included Nguyen (50 free and 100 fly), Felix Van Cauwelaert (200 free and 500 free), Wang (100 breast), Max Van Cauwelaert (100 backstroke). Dash Woldford won the diving event, and the Blue Wave took all three relays.

The HP girls narrowly lost to Pearce as a team, but still posted several strong performances. Jiang was first in the 100 breast, Brianna Wilder earned gold in the 500 free, and both were part of a winning quartet in the 200 medley relay.

Other HP swimmers to reach the podium against the Mustangs include Helton, Katherine Huang, Sofia Lara, Taylor Copeland, Paulus, Hmimy, Liam Conner, and John MacMichael.