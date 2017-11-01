Blue Wave Triumphs in Dual Meet

The Highland Park boys dominated Jesuit in a dual meet on Tuesday at the HP Natatorium, while the Blue Wave girls scored an easy win over Ursuline.

HP won every boys race, including all three relays. Individual gold medalists included Felix Van Cauwelaert (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Ethan Nguyen (50 free, 100 butterfly), Peter Paulus (200 individual medley), Omar Hmimy (100 free), Max Van Cauwelaert (100 backstroke), and Henry Wang (100 breaststroke).

On the girls side, HP winners included Hannah Jiang (200 IM, 100 breast), Christina Bambach (100 fly), and Katherine Huang (100 free). Erin Harper took home a girls diving title for the Blue Wave.

HP will return to the pool on Nov. 11 at the Cougar Classic Invitational in The Colony.