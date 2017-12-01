Blue Wave Victorious in Grapevine

Highland Park closed out the 2017 dual schedule with another strong performance, easily defeating Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday in Grapevine.

Katherine Huang won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the HP girls, while Alicia Bi took gold in the 50 freestyle. The Blue Wave girls also triumphed in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay).

On the boys side, HP was more dominant, with individual event wins from Felix Van Cauwelaert (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle), Max Van Cauwelaert (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Omar Hmimy (100 freestyle), and Henry Wang (100 breaststroke). The HP boys also claimed all three relays.

Other individual podium finishers for the Blue Wave included Sofia Lara, Maddy Helton, Taylor Copeland, Christina Bambach, Morgan Rehme, Sophia Pan, Sarah Ho, Bryanna Wilder, Georgia Kelly, Ian Leeson, Alex Stidham, Liam Conner, John MacMichael, Ethan Nguyen, and Peter Paulus.