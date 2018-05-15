Carter Leads HP Boys to State Title

In winning the 20th state title in program history, and second in a row, Highland Park made it look easy.

The Scots crushed the field with a 31-stroke victory in the team standings at the Class 5A state tournament, which concluded on Tuesday at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

HP junior Trip Carter led the way with a remarkable two-day score of 68-66—134, or 10-under par. It was the lowest score in any classification at this year’s state tournament. His teammate, Turner Hosch (73-68—141), was the individual runner-up, seven shots behind.

As a team, the Scots posted a total of 286-278—564, establishing a 10-stroke lead after the first round that ballooned on the final day over Frisco Centennial and Cedar Park, who tied for second place.

HP was a combined 12-under par as a group, with all five golfers finishing in the top 13 individually. Scott Roden (73-74—147), last year’s gold medalist, tied with freshman Hudson Weibel (72-75—147) for 10th place. Max Roberts (78-70—148) was right behind them.

Carter’s older brother, Cash, is a freshman at the University of Texas who was part of HP’s state championship squad a year ago. That’s when the Scots recorded a score of 591, although on a different course. Hosch also was part of that quintet.

Fourteen of HP’s 20 championships have come in the past three decades, an average of about one title every other year. And they might already be favored for a three-peat — the Scots’ top four players will return next season.