Conner, Kimzey Pin Down Regional Gold

Caleb Kimzey and Aidan Conner will represent Highland Park at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament after each won a Region III title on Saturday in Bryan.

Conner, a sophomore, advanced his record to a remarkable 58-1 this season after defeating Fulshear’s Alex Torres by fall in the regional championship match at 195 pounds.

Kimzey (42-12) claimed the gold medal at 152 pounds with a decision over Khorey Darkers of Richmond Foster in the final match. Jeremy Hanes earned a bronze medal for the Scots at 220 pounds, and also advanced to state.

The state tournament is slated for Feb. 24-25 in suburban Houston. Conner is the top seed and will face Hudson Schwartz of Frisco Independence in his first match. Kimzey will meet Tony Zepeda of Canyon Randall, while Hanes will match up with Jesse Clark of Corpus Christi Ray.